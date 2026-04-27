Missing Jewish woman found alive in Los Angeles hospital

Jeanne Rus Litvin, former West Coast editor of The Jewish Press who was reported missing in Los Angeles earlier this month, has been found alive at a local hospital, where she was reportedly taken in as a “Jane Doe,” according to Hatzolah of Los Angeles.

Litvin, 78, who suffers from aphasia, a form of dementia, left her home on April 14, prompting a multi-agency search involving the Los Angeles Police Department, Hatzolah and volunteers, including 30 members of Chaverim of Rockland in Monsey, N.Y., who flew in to assist.

She was located at Community Hospital of Huntington Park, roughly 11 miles from her home, according to reports. Authorities have not said when she was admitted or how she was identified.

She was found “safe and in good hands,” Hatzolah stated. “She was reunited with her husband before Shabbos.”