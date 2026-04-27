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Judge halts deportation of relatives of Boulder attack suspect

A lawyer for the suspect’s ex-wife stated that his client and her family were “detained 10.5 months for a crime their father/ex-husband committed.”

Apr. 27, 2026

Judge halts deportation of relatives of Boulder attack suspect

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Markwayne Mullin Homeland Security Customs Border Protection
Markwayne Mullin, U.S. secretary of homeland security, tours the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry in El Paso, Texas, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, April 16, 2026. Credit: Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

The ex-wife and five children of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who is accused of carrying out a 2025 antisemitic firebombing attack in Boulder, Colo., cannot be deported without permission from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, a federal judge ruled on Saturday.

Nina Wang, a U.S. district court judge, issued the ruling after another federal judge ordered that the plane carrying Hayam El Gamal and her five children—ages 5 to 18—be turned around and returned to Colorado.

Soliman faces first-degree murder and federal hate crime charges for the alleged June 1, 2025, antisemitic attack. Karen Diamond, 82, died from injuries sustained in the attack.

El Gamal and her children came to the United States from Egypt in 2022 on a tourist visa and were held for more than 10 months in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Texas. They have not been accused of involvement in the attack. They were released on April 23, re-detained on April 25 and put on a plane.

The family’s attorney, Eric Lee, stated that “the El Gamals have been detained 10.5 months for a crime their father/ex-husband committed.”

“The family received full due process and was issued a final order of removal on Dec. 29, 2025,” Lauren Bis, acting U.S. assistant secretary of homeland security, told CBS Colorado.

“They appealed the judge’s decision,” Bis said. “The board of appeals upheld the final order of removal on April 22, 2026. Despite receiving final due process, this activist judge appointed by Bill Clinton is releasing this terrorist’s family onto American streets again.”

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