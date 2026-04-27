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News   Israel News

IDF troops discover arms cache in Lebanese child’s bedroom

The weapons were found during a targeted raid south of the truce line.

Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF troops discover arms cache in Lebanese child’s bedroom

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Weapons discovered inside a children's bedroom in Southern Lebanon by Israel Defense Forces soldiers, April 27, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Weapons discovered inside a children’s bedroom in Southern Lebanon by Israel Defense Forces soldiers, April 27, 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces soldiers discovered a weapons storage facility inside a children’s bedroom in southeastern Lebanon, the military said on Monday.

The cache was discovered during a “targeted raid” near the village of Aadshit al-Qusayr, located some 2 miles north of the border with Israel, it stated.

It contained explosives, Kalashnikov rifles, grenades, RPGs, machine guns, munitions and other “combat equipment,” the IDF said.

“The Hezbollah terrorist organization cynically exploits the civilian population in Lebanon in order to execute terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops,” it noted.

IDF troops deployed south of the ceasefire line in Lebanon dismantled more than 50 terrorist infrastructures in recent days, including a Hezbollah tunnel used to carry out attacks against Israel, the military added.

Hezbollah began firing rockets, missiles and drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was slain in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the Islamic regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut on April 16 agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. Last week, the two countries agreed to extend the ceasefire for three more weeks following historic direct talks in Washington, D.C.

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