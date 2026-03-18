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Judy Lash Balint

Judy Lash Balint

Judy Lash Balint is a Jerusalem-based freelance writer and author of Jerusalem Diaries: In Tense Times and Jerusalem Diaries: What’s Really Happening in Israel. She has reported from Jerusalem since making aliyah in 1998, with her work appearing in publications worldwide. She is currently a staff member at a leading Jerusalem think tank. A long time advocate for Soviet Jewry, she founded Seattle Action for Soviet Jewry in 1974 and served as Vice President of the Union of Councils for Soviet Jews (1980–1989). She is a recipient of the 2023 and 2024 Simon Rockower Awards from the American Jewish Press Association.

(From left): Dr. Edy Cohen, Levana Zamir, Edwin Shuker and moderator Tamar Morad discuss Jewish refugees from Arab countries at the National Library of Israel, Nov. 30, 2025. Credit: NLI.
Features
Jewish refugees from Arab lands and Iran tell their stories
On “Yom Haplitim,” the National Library of Israel hosted an event titled, “Sephardi Voices: The Other Refugees.”
Dec. 1, 2025
Judy Lash Balint
The entrance to the Returning Hostages Unit at Beilinson Hospital, Oct. 2025. Photo by Judy Lash Balint.
Features
Two years on: Beilinson’s Returning Hostages Unit stands ready
Oct. 5, 2025
Judy Lash Balint
US Ambassador Mike Huckabee greets Jewish National Fund-USA Israel Director Tali Tzour Avner at the 9/11 memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, September 11, 2025. Photo by Judy Lash Balint.
Features
In Jerusalem, 9/11 ceremony highlights shared grief and resilience
Sep. 12, 2025
Judy Lash Balint
(L to R): Eyal Dvori, principal of Shachar Eshkol Elementary School; US Ambassador Mike Huckabee; students on their first day of school; and Michal Uziyahu, head of the Eshkol Regional Council, Sept. 1, 2025. Credit: Courtesy Jewish National Fund-USA.
Features
Huckabee attends Gaza Envelope school reopening
“The most important thing in any of our lives is not how many times someone knocks you down, it’s how many times you get back up—one more time” the US ambassador told the students.
Sep. 1, 2025
Judy Lash Balint
An aerial view of the Israel Museum in Jerusalem. Credit: אסף.צ/Wikimedia Commons.
Features
Eight new exhibits mark Israel Museum’s 60th anniversary
The exhibits reflect the museum’s vision: “Connecting our ancient history and traditions with local contemporary art,” says director Suzanne Landau.
May. 15, 2025
Judy Lash Balint
An architectural rendering taken from the submission that won the public competition for the design of the "Minve," submitted by Mayslits Kassif Roytman Architects. Credit: Courtesy of Mayslits Kassif Roytman Architects.
Features
Academy’s new home to focus on the history and revival of the Hebrew language
The “Minve” will help promote the dual goals of elevating and expanding the study of Hebrew, its president tells JNS.
May. 7, 2025
Judy Lash Balint
Exhibitors at the Sunnyside Conference. Photo by Judy Lash Balint.
Features
Sunnyside Conference: ‘Bringing Good News to the North’
A recent symposium imagines a new future for Israel’s northern border region, featuring innovative agrotech products.
Apr. 6, 2025
Judy Lash Balint
Judy Feld Carr
Antisemitism
Activist who saved Syrian Jews glad few Jews remain in Arab republic
“The Jewish quarter is empty in Damascus,” Judy Feld Carr told JNS. “There are no Jews left.”
Dec. 24, 2024
Judy Lash Balint
Outstanding English-speaking immigrants to Israel receive the prestigious Sylvan Adams Nefesh B'Nefesh Bonei Zion Award, on December 2, 2024. Photo by Shahar Azran/Courtesy of Nefesh B'Nefesh.
Features
Outstanding immigrants awarded by Sylvan Adams and Nefesh B’Nefesh
Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who hosts “The Quad” on JNS-TV, received the 2024 award for Israel advocacy.
Dec. 3, 2024
Judy Lash Balint
Volunteers renovating grounds at Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel. Photo courtesy of JNF-USA.
Israel News
Volunteers give thanks at end of an emotional trip
“Oct. 7 was the worst day of my life, and it just got worse after that. I just knew that I had to do something.”
Dec. 1, 2024
Judy Lash Balint
Rabbi Jonathan Sacks in his study. Credit: The Rabbi Sacks Legacy.
Israel News
Jonathan Sacks archive dedicated in Jerusalem
The National Library of Israel now houses the late U.K. chief rabbi’s personal archives.
Nov. 24, 2024
Judy Lash Balint
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