Court halts order requiring Penn to provide employee data in federal Jew-hatred probe

A federal judge on Monday granted the University of Pennsylvania’s request to pause enforcement of an order requiring it to turn over information about Jewish staff to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission as it pursues an appeal.

U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert ruled that the court’s March 31 order compelling compliance with an EEOC subpoena is “stayed until the Third Circuit Court of Appeals issues its decision and mandate in Penn’s appeal,” according to court filings.

The subpoena seeks names and contact information for employees who may have witnessed or experienced alleged antisemitic harassment, part of an EEOC investigation into claims that the university “subjected Jewish employees to a hostile work environment based on religion.”

In granting the stay, Pappert wrote that “Penn does not have a strong chance of prevailing on appeal but makes, narrowly, a showing of irreparable harm,” adding that a pause would not substantially harm the EEOC investigation and would allow for an “orderly” review of the university’s appeal.

The decision temporarily relieves Penn of a requirement to comply with most of the subpoena by May 1.