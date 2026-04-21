Search intensifies for missing Jewish woman in Los Angeles

Approximately 30 members of Chaverim of Rockland in Monsey, N.Y., flew to Los Angeles on Monday morning to assist Hatzolah of Los Angeles in its search for Jeanne Rus Litvin, former West Coast editor of The Jewish Press, who has been missing since last week.

The Los Angeles Police Department put out a missing persons report for Litvin, 78, stating that she left her home on April 14 at 7:25 a.m. near the 5800 block of W. Third St. in Los Angeles. She was reportedly tracked to a local bus stop near Wilshire Boulevard.

“She has a mental deficiency and has not been seen or heard from since. Her family is concerned for her safety,” LAPD stated. “Jeanne Litvin has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red-and-black striped sweater and a black skirt, and left the location on foot.”

Litvin, who ran programs for Passover Resorts for 37 years, suffers from a form of dementia called aphasia and requires medication, according to her daughter, Sharone Goldman, as reported by local outlets. A $10,000 reward is being offered for her return. Tipsters can call Hatzolah of Los Angeles at 1-800-613-1911.

As of April 20, the LAPD told JNS that there were no updates on the case.

Police encouraged anyone who may have seen Litvin to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800, dial 911, or call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (www.lacrimestoppers.org).