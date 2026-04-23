More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Think Twice

The seven deadly myths about the Iran war

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Michael Doran, Ep. 219

Apr. 23, 2026

The seven deadly myths about the Iran war

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
( Apr. 23, 2026 / JNS )

The trouble with most reporting and commentary about the war the United States and Israel have waged against Iran is obvious, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin.

Liberal Journalists and members of the foreign policy establishment are so deranged by their hatred of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that they’d rather the Iranian Islamist terror regime win a war than see those two leaders get credit for doing the right thing.

He’s joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by Michael Doran, the senior fellow and director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at the Hudson Institute. Doran believes there are seven myths about the conflict that need to be debunked if Americans are to understand what’s happening in the Middle East.

The first is that it is a “war of choice.” It is not, he argues. The only other option was for the United States and Israel to wait for the Iranians to construct a sufficiently strong force of missiles with which they could defend their nuclear program, at which point it would have been too late to do anything about it. The second is that President Barack Obama’s Iran nuclear deal would have prevented the threat if Trump hadn’t withdrawn from it. The truth is the opposite. The accord guaranteed that Iran would get a bomb rather than prevent one.

The third is that President Joe Biden had left Trump a peaceful world. That is also false because Biden’s weakness and appeasement efforts empowered Iran and left the Middle East in flames. Another myth was that Iran was ready to compromise with Trump. As with their dealings with Obama and Biden, Tehran’s idea of compromise was the United States tolerating Iran’s terrorism, missiles and nuclear ambitions.

Doran also points out that the idea that stopping Iran is a distraction from the need to contain and confront China is wrong. Conceding victory to Iran will immeasurably strengthen its Chinese ally.

The most damaging myths are the ideas that Israel dragged the United States into war and that Trump and Netanyahu are megalomaniacal warmongers. The claims about the Jewish state deceiving Trump into war are more about the antisemitism of anti-Zionists and other Israel-bashers, and are completely divorced from the truth. The main purpose of the war is to defend American national interests. Nor are the claims about the two leaders true. They waited until all other avenues for ending the Iranian threat were tried before ordering the strikes on Iranian targets.

Doran also deprecates those who analogize the war to past historical incidents, such as the 1956 Suez crisis. The United States, unlike Britain and France in 1956, is not a declining power that can be muscled by powerful allies into abandoning its interests. While the outcome of the war and negotiations to end it are unclear, Doran points out that the notion that the U.S. and Israel are doomed to defeat simply isn’t true.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
Police Car
U.S. News
Father and son arrested in Long Island for making explosives
An investigation into a swastika drawn by a teen in a Syosset high school bathroom led police to discover chemicals and explosive materials purchased by his father.
Apr. 23, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
North Carolina teen charged for conspiracy to drive car into Congregation Beth Israel in Houston
The 18 year old allegedly worked with two other unknown individuals, who have not yet been apprehended.
Apr. 23, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (left) speaks with George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Israel appoints its first Christian ambassador as envoy to Christian world
The newly created role at a time of global international turbulence seeks to buttress Israel’s relations with the Christian world.
Apr. 23, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
School classroom college university education lecture
U.S. News
SF Bay Area school retaliated against Jewish student for reporting antisemitism, lawsuit alleges
Elana Stern, of the firm Ropes and Gray, told JNS that “no student and no family should have to experience what Eden and Montana Horwitz have had to experience.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Roy Altman
U.S. News
US federal judge tells JNS he’s influenced by biblical judicial system of Moses, Jethro
Roy Altman sees his work through the Jewish prism of judges who are “of the people, to understand the community in which they live, their fears, their hopes, their aspirations.”
Apr. 23, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio) speaks during a Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, in Wasington, D.C., on Sept.17, 2025. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Ohio senator who filled JD Vance’s seat joins Jew-hatred task force
Jon Husted’s press secretary said he joined the task force because of “violence against Jewish communities on the rise.”
Apr. 23, 2026
A woman carries an Iranian flag during the two-week ceasefire in place amid war with the United States and Israel as part of a pro-government National Army Day demonstration in Tehran on April 17, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Why this Iranian activist is risking everything to reveal the truth
Apr. 23, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Define a ‘good’ Jew
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When a ‘just’ war becomes an unjust talking point
Stephen M. Flatow