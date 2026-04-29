Dr. David A. Tenenbaum is a former senior civilian engineer for the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) and author of Accused of Treason: The U.S. Army’s Witch Hunt for a Jewish Spy. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he worked in defense technology and survivability systems, including contributing to the development of the Light Armor Survivability System (LASS) for combat vehicles and the Gunner Restraint System used in HMMWVs. His work included international collaboration with allied nations in support of U.S. Army programs.