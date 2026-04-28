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News   Israel News

Ukraine threatens Israel with sanctions over ‘stolen’ grain shipments

In response, Israel’s foreign minister said that no evidence had been provided by Kyiv, which he criticized for raising the issue in the media rather than diplomatic channels.

Apr. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Ukraine threatens Israel with sanctions over ‘stolen’ grain shipments

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Haifa Port, 2018. Credit: Zvi Roger/Haifa Municipality.
Haifa Port, 2018. Credit: Zvi Roger/Haifa Municipality.
( Apr. 28, 2026 / JNS )

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday threatened Israel with sanctions after Kyiv and Jerusalem became locked in a diplomatic tiff on Monday over the docking of a vessel carrying grain from Russian-occupied Ukraine at the Port of Haifa.

“In any normal country, purchasing stolen goods is an act that entails legal liability,” Zelenskyy wrote on X. “This applies, in particular, to grain stolen by Russia,” he continued.

The Ukrainian leader noted that a second vessel carrying such grain had arrived at a port in Israel and was preparing to unload.

“This is not—and cannot be—legitimate,” he said.

Ukraine was “preparing a relevant sanctions package” against both those who transport the grain as well as individuals and legal entities who are profiting from it, he added.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, who summoned the Israeli Ambassador in Kyiv over the issue, first went public on social media a day earlier over the disputed shipment, warning that accepting the “stolen grain” would harm bilateral relations.

“It is difficult to understand Israel’s lack of appropriate response to Ukraine’s legitimate request regarding the previous vessel that delivered stolen goods to Haifa,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X. “Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar did not deny the allegations, but took issue with the manner in which they were communicated.

“Dear Minister, diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media,” he tweeted, adding, “Evidence substantiating the allegations have [sic] yet to be provided. You did not even submit a request for legal assistance before turning to the media and social networks.”

Israel’s top diplomat added that “the matter will be examined” by independent law enforcement authorities.

Ukraine, which is a top global wheat exporter, has claimed that at least 15 million tons of Ukrainian grain have been stolen by Russia since the start of the war in 2022.

Israeli-Ukrainian relations have been strained over the last four years as Jerusalem has sought to maintain ties with both Kyiv and Moscow amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

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