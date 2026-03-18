Dave Gordon

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
“There are certainly organizations with much stronger reputations within the Jewish community for actually standing up and fighting antisemitism,” the Jewish Educators and Families Association of Canada told JNS.
There will be “some opportunities to drive back some of that darkness on the horizon with concerted action by Jews and non-Jews alike,” Noah Shack, of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, told JNS.
“It is an attack on the lessons we have learned to help prevent repeated mistakes and foster resilience against the illiberal ideologies sweeping the world,” Michael Teper, of the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation, told JNS.