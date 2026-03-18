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Dave Gordon

Dave Gordon

Dave Gordon is a writer based in Canada.

Classroom Chairs
Antisemitism
‘Outrageous’ anti-Israel group to train Ontario union leader on Jew-hatred
“There are certainly organizations with much stronger reputations within the Jewish community for actually standing up and fighting antisemitism,” the Jewish Educators and Families Association of Canada told JNS.
Feb. 10, 2026
Dave Gordon
Indigenous Embassy
Features
‘When the plane landed, I started crying, felt like home,’ Indigenous Canadian says of Israel trip
Feb. 9, 2026
Dave Gordon
David Shlachter
Features
Showing Israel’s diversity like ‘putting together craziest puzzle ever,’ photographer says
Jan. 14, 2026
Dave Gordon
Canada Israel rally
Jewish Life
Despite rising Jew-hatred, Canadian communal leaders bullish in new year
There will be “some opportunities to drive back some of that darkness on the horizon with concerted action by Jews and non-Jews alike,” Noah Shack, of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, told JNS.
Jan. 13, 2026
Dave Gordon
National Holocaust Monument in Ottawa, Canada
Antisemitism
Canadian Jewish leaders ‘dumbfounded’ after judge lets Holocaust memorial vandal off with time served
“It is an attack on the lessons we have learned to help prevent repeated mistakes and foster resilience against the illiberal ideologies sweeping the world,” Michael Teper, of the Canadian Antisemitism Education Foundation, told JNS.
Jan. 7, 2026
Dave Gordon
Rostov, Chabad
Jewish Life
In shadow of war, Jewish life flourishing in Rostov in Russia, Chabad rabbi says
Rabbi Chaim Danzinger is finding a “big blessing” even in turbulent times, as hundreds show up to Chanukah and Passover celebrations.
Jan. 5, 2026
Dave Gordon
Matthew Taub
Israel News
Get off computer and meet with legislators, police, pro-Israel activist Matthew Taub tells Canadians
Taub told JNS that he founded Unapologetically Jewish, “because I’ve got tired of hearing, ‘I’m scared, and I don’t know what I need to do.’”
Jan. 2, 2026
Dave Gordon
Lancut synagogue
Features
‘Jewish life more fragile than ever,’ says photographer who documents Jewish cemeteries
“Every place we went, there was someone who knew where the former cemetery or synagogue was,” David Kaufman told JNS.
Nov. 4, 2025
Dave Gordon
The author's mother, Chava Rosenfarb (left), and Zenia Larsson. Credit: Courtesy of Goldie Morgentaler.
Antisemitism
New book reunites letters of Holocaust survivors that show how ‘unsettling’ it is to be stateless
Retired English professor Goldie Morgentaler told JNS that her new book, which includes her mother’s letters, is an effort to tell “history on the fly.”
Aug. 11, 2025
Dave Gordon
Gavel
World News
Jewish group decries ‘Netflix and chill’ sentence for Ontario man who threatened synagogues
The sentence of 60 days of house arrest “really doesn’t send the serious message that’s required here,” Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center told JNS.
Aug. 1, 2025
Dave Gordon
Maissner Family in Germany
U.S. News
Beny Maissner, 81, cantor who shared stage with Grateful Dead, left mark on Toronto Jewry
“I don’t know how a human being could fit that much into one day, but he was always where he was supposed to be and taught us the importance of showing up,” the cantor’s son told JNS.
Aug. 1, 2025
Dave Gordon
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