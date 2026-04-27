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Most Jew-hatred in Canada in 2025 in 44 years B’nai Brith has tracked hate

“Each incident documented in the audit meant pain, suffering and anguish for a human being, a fellow Canadian,” the Jewish nonprofit said.

Apr. 27, 2026
Dave Gordon

Most Jew-hatred in Canada in 2025 in 44 years B’nai Brith has tracked hate

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Canada
Canadian flags at Davie Plaza in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in January 2026. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

B’nai Brith Canada, which traces its history back more than 150 years, said that for the third year in a row, it recorded the largest number of incidents of Jew-hatred in the country.

Richard Robertson, director of research and advocacy at the group, said in a press conference at Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday that its annual audit of incidents of Jew-hatred in Canada found in 2025 that the 6,800 incidents that year were up 9.4% from the 6,219 in 2024. The 2025 statistic was the largest since B’nai Brith began issuing the annual report in 1982, Roberston said.

“Though the figures contained in the 2025 audit are astonishing, we cannot allow antisemitism to be rendered into mere statistics that we grow numb to,” he told reporters. “Each incident documented in the audit meant pain, suffering and anguish for a human being, a fellow Canadian.”

Robertson cited several examples, including a Jew told that the person “should have been gassed along with their ancestors at Auschwitz,” a Jewish man assaulted in front of his children at a park and Nazi imagery scrawled at a schoolyard.

“Antisemitism has become so ubiquitous in our society that the word ‘Jew’ is now commonly used as a slur to disparage and malign non‑Jews,” Robertson said. “Jewishness itself has become derogatory in contemporary Canada.”

He broke the 6,800 incidents down into categories—6,491 instances of antisemitic harassment, 299 examples of vandalism that included Jew-hatred and 10 incidents of antisemitic violence.

There were also increases last year in the number of times that people called for Jews to be exterminated and to be removed from Canada, according to B’nai Brith stats.

“Though shocking, the numbers contained in the 2025 audit are not surprising,” Robertson said at the press conference. “This is what happens when elected leaders at all levels fail to heed the warning signs, decline to act and enable a permissive environment.”

“If they are incapable of leading us through this crisis, we as a collective must compel change,” he said.

B’nai Brith proposed ways that governments across the country ought to act, including coordinated, security-focused and enforcement-heavy measures at all levels to confront Jew-hatred.

The federal government should create a national, emergency task force on Jew-hatred, treat violent attacks on Jewish institutions as domestic terrorism and deploy more national security resources to protect synagogues, schools and Jewish‑owned businesses, according to the Jewish nonprofit.

It urged Canadian provinces and territories to fund immediate security protection and set up dedicated hate‑crime prosecution units, and it said that municipalities should ban events that incite hate or glorify terrorism, enforce laws against hate and intimidation in public spaces strictly and prioritize policing and rewards to protect Jewish neighborhoods and institutions.

“These are not a magic antidote to the antisemitism plaguing our country, but they provide tangible solutions that can form the basis of our national response,” Robertson said at the press conference. “They must be actuated upon immediately.”

Richard Robertson B'nai Brith Canada
Richard Robertson, director of research and advocacy at B’nai Brith Canada, speaks at a press conference in Ottawa on April 27, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

According to B’nai Brith, incidents of Jew-hatred are up 145.6% since 2022.

Many self-described “anti-Zionists” are employing classic tropes that have traditionally been used to dehumanize Jewish people, Robertson said at the press conference.

On social media, Holocaust denial has also gone viral, including with artificial intelligence, which is used to create false representations of historical events, per the nonprofit.

Simon Wolle, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, stated that Jew-hatred has become “normalized” and that the new report “must be understood as a wake-up-call.”

“Hate and extremism are a threat to Canadian democracy and civil society, not only to the Jewish community,” he stated.

The annual audit has been recognized as Canada’s most authoritative, independent survey of antisemitic incidents, and policy makers, journalists, academics and law enforcement agencies regularly cite it, according to B’nai Brith.

Canada
Dave Gordon
Dave Gordon Dave Gordon
Dave Gordon is a writer based in Canada.
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