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Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle, Wash.

Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
College Campus, University
U.S. News
New fellowship to unite black, Jewish student leaders in combating Jew-hatred, racism
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Vatican, Catholic Church
U.S. News
Catholic Bishops urge rejection of Jew-hatred, conspiracy theories
Nathan Diament, of the Orthodox Union, told JNS that the statement “could not come at a more important time with bad actors weaponizing Catholicism to spread antisemitic views.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Arizona State Senate chamber
U.S. News
Arizona county screening potential lawmakers for Jew-hatred
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Biden Lipstadt
U.S. News
‘It’s not true,’ Lipstadt tells JNS of prof’s letter saying she shouldn’t speak at University of Washington
“If you grab too much, you don’t grab anything at all,” the former U.S. envoy on Jew-hatred said, quoting the Talmud.
Mar. 19, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
All six anti-Israel candidates seen as potential ‘Squad’ members lose Illinois primaries
The outcomes of the primaries show that “being pro-America, pro-Israel is good policy and good politics,” the Republican Jewish Coalition told JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Trojan Horse
U.S. News
California GOP memo warns of ‘America First’ extremist faction
The memo calls on the party to be aware of “the strategic goal of groypers across the nation” to take over the Republican party from within.
Mar. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
School Classroom, Desk and Chairs
U.S. News
Teachers’ union in British Columbia approves motion to back BDS
“Opining on world affairs is not the job of a teachers’ union,” said Mika Hackner, director of research at the North American Values Institute.

Mar. 18, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Ramat Gan
Israel News
Iranian missile kills elderly couple near Tel Aviv
The victims were in their 70s, United Hatzalah said, and were reportedly trying to get to a shelter.
Mar. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Dome Inside Kansas State Capitol Building
U.S. News
Kansas Dems walk out over mention of Soros during House committee meeting
The Republican committee chair was accused of broaching antisemitism during a debate on election and campaign finance legislation.
Mar. 17, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
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