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Trump: Iran ‘can’t get their act together’

The mullahs “don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal” to end the war, the president said.

Apr. 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Bartiromo Fox
U.S. President Donald Trump interviews with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House, April 14, 2026. Credit: Joyce Boghosian/White House.
( Apr. 29, 2026 / JNS )

Iran “better get smart soon,” U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday, saying the mullahs “don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal” to end the war.

“Iran can’t get their act together,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, posting an edited picture of himself walking through a war-torn scene with explosions behind him while holding a rifle.

“No more Mr. Nice Guy!” the image caption read.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in Washington on Monday that Trump’s red lines for a deal with Iran have been made “very, very clear,” following Tehran’s latest proposal to end hostilities.

Under the Islamic Republic’s plan, the regime would reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for a long-term ceasefire or permanent end to the war, a U.S. official and two sources with knowledge of the matter told Axios.

Nuclear negotiations would only start at a later stage, after the U.S. military lifts its naval blockade of Iranian ports, according to the reported details of the proposal.

“I wouldn’t say [the president and national-security team] are considering it,” Leavitt said on Monday. “I would just say that there was a discussion this morning that I don’t want to get ahead of, and you’ll hear directly from the president, I’m sure, on this topic very soon.”

A U.S. official briefed on the deliberations at the White House told Reuters that Trump was unhappy with the proposal.

Washington has repeatedly stressed that the nuclear issue must be dealt with from the outset, and Trump was unhappy with Tehran’s offer for that reason, the official said.

CNN cited a source familiar with the matter as saying that the president was unlikely to accept the plan, as it could remove a key piece of American leverage in the talks.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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