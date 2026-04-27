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News   Antisemitism

26th suspect arrested in connection with antisemitic attacks in London

“He was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and has been taken to a London police station for questioning,” the Met Police stated.

Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff

26th suspect arrested in connection with antisemitic attacks in London

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Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

Another suspect was arrested in the United Kingdom on Sunday in connection to the series of recent antisemitic attacks against Jewish-affiliated sites in London, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The 37-year-old man was detained near Barnstaple, Devon by officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing unit.

“He was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and has been taken to a London police station for questioning,” according to the Met, which did not disclose the man’s name.

Since the setting ablaze of four ambulances belonging to the Hatzola Jewish group in Golders Green, London, on March 23, a total of 26 suspects have been apprehended by British authorities.

Eight people have been charged with arson-related offenses and one person has been convicted of arson, the Met Police said.

Last week, police arrested a 25-year-old man in nearby Stevenage and three others, a 26-year-old man and two women aged 50 and 59, near Birmingham. On April 21, police arrested a 39-year-old man in Ealing in connection with an “investigation following the discovery of jars of a non-hazardous substance in Kensington Gardens,” according to a police statement.

Speaking to the press following the arrests last week, Senior National Co-ordinator of Counter Terrorism Policing Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans said that Iran’s involvement in the string of attacks throughout London is being investigated.

“We are seeing a concerted campaign against Londoners, and specifically, against British Jews,” Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Matt Jukes said in a press briefing on April 20.

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