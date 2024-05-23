Iran-backed terror chiefs discuss war against Israel in Tehran

(May 23, 2024 / JNS)

Iranian-backed terrorist leaders whose groups are waging war against Israel gathered in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss “the continuation of jihad,” according to Iranian state media.

The terrorist leaders were in town for the funeral of Iranian president Ibrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Ismael Haniyeh???????? ( chef politique du Hamas), Mohamed Abdel Salam ???????? ( représentant Houthi) et Naim Qassem ????????( vice secrétaire général du Hezbollah) se sont entretenus avec le chef des gardiens de la révolution à Teheran. pic.twitter.com/wmnQKQ8khz — كريم (@KarimBecc) May 23, 2024

Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political bureau, was among those attending the meeting. Also present were Hezbollah deputy Naim Qassem, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam, Hossein Salami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Esmail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force, the foreign operations branch of the guards.

Representatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and Iraqi groups were also present at the meeting.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah’s second in command Naim Qassem are in Tehran for the funeral of Islamic Republic President Ebrahim Raisi. pic.twitter.com/A8ATJj6VMT — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) May 22, 2024

“The latest political, social and military situation in Gaza and the Al-Aqsa Flood operation and the role of the resistance front” were items on the agency for the members of the “axis of resistance.” The term “Al-Aqsa Flood” refers to the Hamas-led massacre of Oct. 7, in which hordes of terrorists and Gazan citizens murdered and pillaged their way across the northwestern Negev—killing, wounding and kidnapping thousands of people while committing atrocities.

The meeting stressed “the continuation of jihad and struggle until the complete victory of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza with the participation of all resistance groups and fronts in the region.”

Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with seven others, including Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.