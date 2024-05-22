Hamas terror leader Haniyeh meets with Khamenei in Tehran

(May 22, 2024 / JNS)

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas terrorist movement’s political bureau, was pictured meeting with Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Wednesday.

In the picture, released by Khamenei’s office, Haniyeh is sitting on the couch along with Iran’s acting president, Mohammad Mokhber.

Haniyeh was in the country to participate in the funeral of Iranian president Ibrahim Raisi, who was killed in helicopter crash on Sunday along with seven others, including Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Khamenei also published video of the encounter to his X social media account, writing that the “[h]ead of Hamas’ political bureau, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, offered his condolences on behalf of the Palestinian nation & govt on the martyrdom-like death of President Raisi & his entourage to Imam Khamenei & the Iranian nation.”

Head of Hamas' political bureau, Mr. Ismail Haniyeh, offered his condolences on behalf of the Palestinian nation & govt on the martyrdom-like death of President Raisi & his entourage to Imam Khamenei & the Iranian nation