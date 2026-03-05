Hamas
Envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace reportedly met with Hamas in an attempt to preserve the ceasefire.
The mother of a hostage murdered by Hamas said that people reach out to her daily to express their own grief.
And Wissam Taha’s brother is “close to UNRWA,” UN Watch’s Hillel Neuer added.
In its filing to the ICJ, Jerusalem says its Gaza war targeted Hamas terrorists, not civilians, asserting its right to self-defense following the Oct. 7 massacre.
“The gate remained open without supervision and was closed by forces shortly afterward,” the military stated.
Hamas has called for retaliation in the wake of the Israeli-American operation in Iran.
Israeli military says killing the supreme leader in Tehran crowns operations that removed Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthi and senior Iranian terror chiefs since Oct. 7.
“We’re certain that the enemy will be dealt a major blow,” Hezbollah said.
Hamas tries to infiltrate the Strip’s planned police force and government apparatus.
Israeli troops eliminated a terrorist near the Yellow Line and dismantled about three miles of tunnels in Beit Hanoun, seizing weapons and explosives.
Groups involved were tied to a lawyer who represented Gazans in a motion that led to an arrest warrant against Netanyahu.
PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Azzam al-Ahmad said he was seeking to unite all Palestinian terror factions.
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