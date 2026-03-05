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Israeli soldiers from the 16th Brigade operate east of the Yellow Line in northern Gaza in this undated photo released on Jan. 17, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF eliminates seven terrorists planning to attack troops in Gaza
Envoys of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace reportedly met with Hamas in an attempt to preserve the ceasefire.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the mother of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Golderg-Polin, calls for the release of the captives held in the Gaza Strip, December 2023. Credit: Nathan Chicheportiche/Permanent Mission of Israel in Geneva.
Israel News
Rachel Goldberg-Polin makes ‘USA Today’ Women of the Year list
The mother of a hostage murdered by Hamas said that people reach out to her daily to express their own grief.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
The site of an Israeli airstrike in Sidon in Southern Lebanon on March 15, 2026. Photo by Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Hamas acknowledges ‘NGO fundraiser’ killed by IDF as one of its own
And Wissam Taha’s brother is “close to UNRWA,” UN Watch’s Hillel Neuer added.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
ICJ International Court of Justice
Israel News
Israel rejects South Africa’s ‘blood libel’ genocide case
In its filing to the ICJ, Jerusalem says its Gaza war targeted Hamas terrorists, not civilians, asserting its right to self-defense following the Oct. 7 massacre.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
A gap in the Gaza border fence created by invading terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
Gaza security gate left open for minutes
“The gate remained open without supervision and was closed by forces shortly afterward,” the military stated.
Mar. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
A mosque in the Jabalia camp north of Gaza City, Nov. 9, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF strikes Gaza gunmen planning imminent attack on troops
Hamas has called for retaliation in the wake of the Israeli-American operation in Iran.
Mar. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Khamenei, Nasrallah
Israel News
IDF: Khamenei strike caps Iran terror axis campaign
Israeli military says killing the supreme leader in Tehran crowns operations that removed Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthi and senior Iranian terror chiefs since Oct. 7.
Mar. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Hezbollah supporters wave Iranian and Lebanese flags while holding portraits of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a rally to show their solidarity with Iran, in the southern suburb of Beirut on Jan. 26, 2026. Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Jan. 26, that any attack on the group's backer Tehran would also target the militants, and warned that any new war on Iran would ignite the region. Last week, President Donald Trump said a US "armada" was heading toward the Gulf and that Washington was watching Iran closely after a bloody crackdown on protesters. He has appeared to step back from military intervention, but has since insisted it remains an option. Photo by Anwar AMRO/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Hamas, Hezbollah condemn Israeli-US strikes on Iran
“We’re certain that the enemy will be dealt a major blow,” Hezbollah said.
Feb. 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Weapons stockpile found in Beit Hanoun
Analysis
IDF dismantles 5 km of tunnels in northern Gaza
Hamas tries to infiltrate the Strip’s planned police force and government apparatus.
Feb. 28, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israeli troops dismantle an underground tunnel route in the northern Gaza Strip, in an operation east of the Yellow Line aimed at removing terrorist infrastructure. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF kills Gaza terrorist, uncovers tunnel network
Israeli troops eliminated a terrorist near the Yellow Line and dismantled about three miles of tunnels in Beit Hanoun, seizing weapons and explosives.
Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian terrorist rockets found during an Israel Defense Forces raid in the western Samaria city of Tulkarem, Dec. 9, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
France indicts five for sending Hamas $47 million disguised as ‘aid’
Groups involved were tied to a lawyer who represented Gazans in a motion that led to an arrest warrant against Netanyahu.
Feb. 26, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian terror groups in Moscow, Feb. 12, 2019. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
PLO secretary-general says Hamas ‘not a terror organization’, slams US demands to disarm
PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Azzam al-Ahmad said he was seeking to unite all Palestinian terror factions.
Feb. 24, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
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OPINION
Oded J.K. Faran
Opinion
We agree, Tom Friedman. Give Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for Gaza
Oded J.K. Faran
Opinion
The meaning of the war with Iran’s despotic regime
Moshe Dann
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The crumbling wall of Hamas propaganda
Melanie Phillips
Amine Ayoub
Opinion
The tribal solution: Why Gaza’s future lies in pre-Islamic social structures
Amine Ayoub
Ben Cohen
Featured Columnist
Gaza’s disarmament headache
Ben Cohen
James Sinkinson
Opinion
Arguing over Gaza war death tolls is a fool’s game that hides the real question
James Sinkinson
Moshe Phillips
Featured Columnist
Groundhog Day all over again
Moshe Phillips
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