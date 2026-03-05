Hezbollah
“There is damage and there are casualties,” said the Israel Defense Forces.
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Israel ramps up ground maneuvers and mass evacuations in Southern Lebanon as it moves to dismantle Hezbollah’s presence south of the Litani River and impose a new “Yellow Line” security reality.
Despite significant degradation, Israeli observers warn that Hezbollah retains the capability for localized cross-border raids.
Ahead of Tuesday night’s Hezbollah barrage toward northern Israel, the IDF carried out preventative strikes, it said.
Al Qard al-Hasan, Hezbollah’s bank, has been struck before and recovered. Targeting those who provide cover for it is also necessary, analyst tells JNS.
The renewed notice came as elements of the IDF’s 36th Armored Division were deployed to Lebanon’s south.
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military’s actions have the “potential to influence the gains of the campaign,” noting the thwarting of Palestinian terrorists in Tehran and the expanded campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The Israeli military is operating “with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it said.
Six people suffered smoke inhalation in the attack on the northern coastal city as the Health Ministry reports thousands hospitalized since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion.”
The goal of the IDF ground push into Lebanon is to stop Hezbollah from firing anti-tank missiles, RPGs and rockets at the Jewish state.
“The Iranian and Lebanese people are not our enemies,” Dan Illouz said.
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