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Hezbollah

Two vehicles go up in flames following a Hezbollah strike near a community in Israel's Galilee Panhandle, March 22, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
One killed in Hezbollah strike in northern Israel
“There is damage and there are casualties,” said the Israel Defense Forces.
Mar. 22, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli soldiers operate near the Israel–Lebanon border during Operation “Roaring Lion," March 16, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/FLASH90.
Analysis
IDF primed for full-scale invasion of Southern Lebanon
Israel ramps up ground maneuvers and mass evacuations in Southern Lebanon as it moves to dismantle Hezbollah’s presence south of the Litani River and impose a new “Yellow Line” security reality.
Mar. 19, 2026
Shimon Sherman
An Israeli soldier examines anti-tank ordnance seized from Hezbollah's Radwan Force in Southern Lebanon, Dec. 28, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
Hezbollah’s Radwan Force and the risk of northern infiltration
Despite significant degradation, Israeli observers warn that Hezbollah retains the capability for localized cross-border raids.
Mar. 19, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
An F-35I Adir fighter on its first flight with the IAF, on Dec. 13, 2016. Photo by Maj. Ofer/Israeli Air Force via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
IDF hits Hezbollah targets across Lebanon after wave of rocket attacks
Ahead of Tuesday night’s Hezbollah barrage toward northern Israel, the IDF carried out preventative strikes, it said.
Mar. 18, 2026
JNS Staff
This picture shows a damaged building at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted a branch of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan finance group in the southern city of Tyre on Oct. 21, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. Photo by Bilal Kashmar/AFP via Getty Images)
Analysis
Eliminating Hezbollah’s bank: Bombing won’t be enough
Al Qard al-Hasan, Hezbollah’s bank, has been struck before and recovered. Targeting those who provide cover for it is also necessary, analyst tells JNS.
Mar. 18, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli soldiers operating against Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon, February 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF issues evacuation warning for Southern Lebanon, including Tyre, Nabatieh
The renewed notice came as elements of the IDF’s 36th Armored Division were deployed to Lebanon’s south.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right) and Northern Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo (left) during a situational assessment at Northern Command, March 16, 2026. Credit: IDF
Israel News
IDF chief: ‘Significant achievements recorded overnight in Iran’
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the military’s actions have the “potential to influence the gains of the campaign,” noting the thwarting of Palestinian terrorists in Tehran and the expanded campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Troops of the Israel Defense Forces' 36th "Rage" Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Additional IDF division enters Lebanon as part of limited ground incursion
The Israeli military is operating “with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it said.
Mar. 17, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Firefighters work at the site of a strike in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya on March 16, 2026. Photo by Odd Andersen / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Six lightly injured by Hezbollah rockets in Nahariya
Six people suffered smoke inhalation in the attack on the northern coastal city as the Health Ministry reports thousands hospitalized since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion.”
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces troops from the 91st Division conduct ground operations against key Hezbollah strongholds in Southern Lebanon, March 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Analysis
‘Only IDF presence in Lebanon can defend northern Israel’
The goal of the IDF ground push into Lebanon is to stop Hezbollah from firing anti-tank missiles, RPGs and rockets at the Jewish state.
Mar. 17, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
MK Dan Illouz at the Knesset in Jerusalem on July 30, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli MK: Fall of Tehran regime, Hezbollah could pave way to normalization
“The Iranian and Lebanese people are not our enemies,” Dan Illouz said.
Mar. 17, 2026
Amelie Botbol
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OPINION
Daniel Carmon. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Buenos Aires 1992: The day Iran’s terror came for my family
Daniel Carmon
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
Rocky waters ahead
Sarah N. Stern
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
Israel’s ultimatum on Hezbollah
Fiamma Nirenstein
Philip Bendheim
Opinion
Struggle to reach safety: Falls on the way to shelters outweigh other injuries
Philip Bendheim
Opinion
The meaning of the war with Iran’s despotic regime
Moshe Dann
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
2025: When Israel took the war beyond its borders
Stephen M. Flatow
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
The terrible lessons learned in Lebanon
Sarah N. Stern
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