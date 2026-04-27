More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Four minors arrested over stone-throwing in eastern Jerusalem

The rock attacks targeted Jewish homes on the Mount of Olives.

Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff

Four minors arrested over stone-throwing in eastern Jerusalem

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
View of the Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and the Old City of Jerusalem, Feb. 20, 2017. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
The Mount of Olives, overlooking the Dome of the Rock and the Old City of Jerusalem, Feb. 20, 2017. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli security forces arrested four minors over the weekend on suspicion of throwing rocks at Jewish homes in the A-Tur neighborhood on the Mount of Olives in eastern Jerusalem.

According to an Israel Police statement on Monday, the incident occurred during a routine patrol late Saturday, when Border Police officers saw four masked individuals hurling stones at residential buildings. The forces pursued the suspects, arresting one at the scene shortly after the attack.

A subsequent operation involving Border Police and Israel Police officers from the Shalem station led to the arrest of the three remaining suspects, who had fled, the statement added.

All four suspects, identified as residents of A-Tur, were detained and brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court. A judge extended their detention until Tuesday, police said.

Police said the operation was part of efforts to “strengthen governance and sovereignty” in eastern Jerusalem.

In January, the Israel Police launched “Operation Shield of the Capital” in Arab-majority neighborhoods of Jerusalem, with the stated goal of strengthening security in the city and surrounding communities.

The operation followed the appointment on Jan. 5 of Avshalom Peled as commander of the Jerusalem District Police.

Defense and Security Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Palestinian Children in Gaza Schools
World News
Hamas exploits pedophilia to recruit boys to its ranks
A former Palestinian Authority security official said that if the victims’ families open their mouths, Hamas “will destroy you and your entire household.”
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
A train at the Brussels Metro's Erasme/Erasmus station, Aug. 21, 2010. Photo by Stephane Mignon via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
Attackers steal Star of David necklace in Brussels assault
A Jewish man was beaten on the metro as assailants hurled antisemitic abuse and took jewelry with “tremendous emotional value.”
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
Antisemitism
26th suspect arrested in connection with antisemitic attacks in London
“He was arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts and has been taken to a London police station for questioning,” the Met Police stated.
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog touches down in Kazakhstan for an official visit, April 27, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israel News
Herzog in Kazakhstan for talks on expanding cooperation
The Central Asian nation joined the Abraham Accords normalization pact on Nov. 6, 2025.
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Lt. Col. G. atop Mount Dov. Photo by Micha Brickman.
Feature
On Mount Dov, the IDF pushes Hezbollah back
At the summit, Lt. Col. G., of the IDF’s Mountain Brigade, says: “Before Oct. 7, we didn’t operate here.” The next step, the Druze officer hopes, will be to annex his brethren across the Syrian border.
Apr. 27, 2026
Itay Ilnai
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Tel Aviv District Court for testimony in the criminal proceedings against him, Oct. 28, 2025. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu testimony canceled at last minute over security developments
Testimony in Netanyahu’s criminal trial was set to resume after a two-month break due to the Iran war.
Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
A small boat loaded with merchandise sails past the St Kitt's and Nevis-flagged container ship Marsa Victory in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Khasab in Oman's northern Musandam peninsula on June 25, 2025. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Straight Up
Is Iran’s ceasefire strategy backfiring?
Apr. 26, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
The self-anointed ‘good’ Israelis
Ruthie Blum
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Unraveling the lies we were told about hate in America
Jonathan S. Tobin