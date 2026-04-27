Four minors arrested over stone-throwing in eastern Jerusalem
The rock attacks targeted Jewish homes on the Mount of Olives.
Israeli security forces arrested four minors over the weekend on suspicion of throwing rocks at Jewish homes in the A-Tur neighborhood on the Mount of Olives in eastern Jerusalem.
According to an Israel Police statement on Monday, the incident occurred during a routine patrol late Saturday, when Border Police officers saw four masked individuals hurling stones at residential buildings. The forces pursued the suspects, arresting one at the scene shortly after the attack.
A subsequent operation involving Border Police and Israel Police officers from the Shalem station led to the arrest of the three remaining suspects, who had fled, the statement added.
All four suspects, identified as residents of A-Tur, were detained and brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court. A judge extended their detention until Tuesday, police said.
Police said the operation was part of efforts to “strengthen governance and sovereignty” in eastern Jerusalem.
In January, the Israel Police launched “Operation Shield of the Capital” in Arab-majority neighborhoods of Jerusalem, with the stated goal of strengthening security in the city and surrounding communities.
The operation followed the appointment on Jan. 5 of Avshalom Peled as commander of the Jerusalem District Police.