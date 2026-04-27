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Herzog in Kazakhstan for talks on expanding cooperation

The Central Asian nation joined the Abraham Accords normalization pact on Nov. 6, 2025.

Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff

Herzog in Kazakhstan for talks on expanding cooperation

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Israeli President Isaac Herzog touches down in Kazakhstan for an official visit, April 27, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog touches down in Kazakhstan for an official visit, April 27, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog touched down in Kazakhstan on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

In a post on X, Herzog described Kazakhstan as “a country of global importance whose exceptional landscapes, culture and beauty I have always admired.”

The “longstanding partnership” between Astana and Jerusalem has strengthened further in recent years, Herzog tweeted, including after Kazakhstan joined the U.S.-backed Abraham Accords normalization pact last year. Herzog noted that the Jewish state’s growing relationship with the Muslim-majority country reflected “the spirit of cooperation between Muslims, Christians, and Jews.”

During the visit, Herzog is scheduled to meet with Tokayev and other senior officials, as well as members of the local Jewish community. Talks are set to focus on expanding cooperation in economic, scientific and technological fields, according to the Israeli head of state.

On Nov. 6, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Kazakhstan was joining the Abraham Accords, the series of agreements between Israel and Muslim and Arab states that the American leader began brokering six years ago during his first term.

“I just held a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan,” Trump stated. “Kazakhstan is the first country of my second term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many.”

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco have also joined the accords.

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