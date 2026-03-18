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Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

JNS TV
Trump’s warning about a possible US ground invasion in Tehran
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Mar. 10, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Inside the Mossad operation that shook Iran’s regime
Mar. 3, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
The information war behind Gaza and the move that could trigger Iran
Feb. 25, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Trump’s Iran nuclear ultimatum and the risk of regional war
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 24, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Is the US and Israel showdown with Iran closer than it appears?
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 17, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Is Iran’s diplomacy a smokescreen as the regime begins to crack?
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 10, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
How media narratives amplify Hamas propaganda and misinformation
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 3, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Why Jewish actress Diane Neal fled America for Israel
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Feb. 1, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Reports cite widespread chaos in Tehran amid soaring Iranian execution figures
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Jan. 28, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Gad Saad cautions that rising Islamist influence poses deadlier risks ahead
WATCH: Fleur Hassan-Nahoum with guest Gad Saad
Jan. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV
Miss Israel blasts ‘coordinated’ smear campaign driven by fake videos
WATCH: “The Quad” with Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
Jan. 22, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
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