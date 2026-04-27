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News   Israel News

IDF restricts gatherings in northern Israel amid Hezbollah attacks

The Home Front Command limits gatherings to 1,500 people in areas near the Lebanese border.

Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF restricts gatherings in northern Israel amid Hezbollah attacks

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Bomb Shelter in Kiryat Shmona
A bomb shelter in the Galilee Panhandle city of Kiryat Shmona, March 12, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command updated on Sunday its defensive guidelines for specific areas in northern Israel, restricting gatherings to a maximum of 1,500 people in the wake of escalating attacks by Hezbollah.

The designated zone is the Confrontation Line area, which encompasses cities and communities near the Lebanese border, as well as the communities of Moshav Meron, Bar Yohai, Or HaGanuz and Moshav Safsufa (aka Kfar Hoshen)—also in northern Israel.

The guidelines remain in effect until at least 8 p.m. on April 27, the military said.

“All other guidelines in the defense policy remain unchanged,” the IDF said.

Also on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the cancellation of traditional Lag B’Omer celebrations on Mount Meron in the Upper Galilee, scheduled for May 4–5, due to the fragile truce.

The annual celebrations at Mount Meron on Lag B’Omer mark the anniversary (hilula) of the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century Jewish sage and mystic. The event usually draws tens of thousands of mostly Orthodox Jewish pilgrims who gather at the tomb for traditional bonfires, prayer and music.

Despite the ceasefire Israel had agreed to with the Lebanese government, which started on April 16, Hezbollah has gradually ramped up its launches of projectiles and drones at Israeli territory, as well as its firing at Israeli troops deployed in Southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating the ceasefire” through its incessant attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the premier said.

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