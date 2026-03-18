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Akiva Van Koningsveld

Akiva Van Koningsveld is a news desk editor for JNS.org. Originally from The Hague, he made the big move from the Netherlands to Israel in 2020. Before joining JNS, he worked as a policy officer at the Center for Information and Documentation Israel, a Dutch organization dedicated to fighting antisemitism and spreading awareness about the Arab-Israel conflict. With a passion for storytelling and justice, he studied journalism at the University of Applied Sciences Utrecht and later earned a law degree from Utrecht University, focusing on human rights and civil liability.

A convoy transporting Palestinians heads towards the Rafah Crossing with Egypt after it reopens for the first time since the U.S.-Israeli war on the Iranian regime started, March 19, 2026. Photo by Bashar Taleb/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel fully reopens Gaza’s Rafah Crossing with Egypt
The move reportedly came in the wake of pressure from the Trump administration.
Mar. 19, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2026. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu: IDF ‘watching from above’ as Persians celebrate new year
Mar. 18, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Troops of the Israel Defense Forces' 36th "Rage" Armored Division operate in Southern Lebanon, March 17, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Additional IDF division enters Lebanon as part of limited ground incursion
Mar. 17, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir at the Israeli Air Forces' Tel Nof Airbase, March 10, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF hits wave of targets in Iran, destroying regime’s repression apparatus
Internal Iranian security forces “have for years been responsible for executing terror activities,” the Israeli military said.
Mar. 11, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israeli Air Force F-16 fighter jets during “Operation Roaring Lion” against Iran, March 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
IDF attacks 100-plus terror targets across Lebanon, hits Beirut
“The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terror group,” said the military.
Mar. 9, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
IDF in Lebanon
Israel News
Hezbollah anti-tank rocket wounds IDF soldiers in South Lebanon
The IDF has been deployed across Lebanon’s south following Hezbollah’s decision to join the war on behalf of Iran.
Mar. 5, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israeli Air Force F-16I fighter jets. Credit: Maj. Ofer via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
IDF carries strikes in Lebanon following Hezbollah rocket attack
“Hezbollah opened a campaign against Israel overnight and is fully responsible for any escalation,” said IDF chief Eyal Zamir.
Mar. 1, 2026
Charles Bybelezer
Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian terror groups in Moscow, Feb. 12, 2019. Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
PLO secretary-general says Hamas ‘not a terror organization’, slams US demands to disarm
PLO Executive Committee Secretary-General Azzam al-Ahmad said he was seeking to unite all Palestinian terror factions.
Feb. 24, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism Party) leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Feb. 23, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Smotrich: Jerusalem will ‘never’ cede control of Judea and Samaria
“It is part of Israel, part of the State of Israel,” Smotrich told JNS, “and with God’s help, this can never be changed.”
Feb. 24, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Flag in Ma'ale Efraim
Israel News
Exclusive: Judea, Samaria Jewish population grew at twice Israel’s overall rate in 2025
As of Jan. 1, 2026, 541,085 Jews lived in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, amounting to some 5.32% of the nation’s population.
Feb. 20, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich leads a faction meeting of his Religious Zionism Party at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, Feb. 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Judea and Samaria land registry to benefit ‘Jews and Arabs alike,’ says Smotrich
“All we want to do is create order,” the Israeli finance minister told JNS.
Feb. 17, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
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