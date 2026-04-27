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News   Israel News

Bennett, Lapid unite ahead of 2026 elections

The former premiers vow to form a “Zionist government,” with Bennett at the helm.

Apr. 27, 2026
Steve Linde

Bennett, Lapid unite ahead of 2026 elections

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Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett speak during a press conference announcing a joint list named “Together” ahead of upcoming elections, to be led by Bennett, in Herzliya, April 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett speak during a press conference announcing a joint list named “Together” ahead of upcoming elections, to be led by Bennett, in Herzliya, April 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

Former Israeli prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced on Sunday that they will run together in the upcoming Knesset elections under a joint list called “Together” (“Beyachad” in Hebrew).

The dramatic development unites Lapid’s Yesh Atid Party with Bennett 2026 in a single list under Bennett’s leadership, in a bid to consolidate the opposition’s “reform bloc” ahead of elections due to be held by the end of October.

“The move brings together the reform bloc, puts an end to internal disputes and allows all efforts to be invested toward a decisive victory in the upcoming elections and leading Israel to the reform it needs,” Bennett’s office stated.

At a joint news conference in Herzliya on Sunday night, Bennett called the merger “the most Zionist and most patriotic step we have ever taken, for our country.”

“Our unity sends a message to all the people of Israel: the era of division is over. The era of repair has arrived,” he added.

The new alliance would seek to form a government composed solely of Zionist parties, ruling out reliance on Arab parties, said Bennett. Describing himself as a “right-wing, liberal Zionist,” he said the new list was not part of the left or right bloc, but “the bloc of the entire Israeli nation.”

Lapid, the current opposition leader, said Yesh Atid was “setting aside ego and doing what is right for the State of Israel.”

“To win the elections, the entire Israeli center must stand behind Naftali Bennett,” Lapid said. “We are uniting today to win the elections and to establish a Zionist government, strong and stable.”

The agreement was reached after intensive weekend negotiations and signed on Sunday morning, following talks between Lapid and former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot that reportedly failed to produce a deal. Bennett will head the list, with Lapid below him, while Eisenkot has been invited to take a top slot.

Bennett publicly urged Eisenkot, who heads the new Yashar! Party, to join the alliance. “We are charging forward to victory. Gadi, our door is open to you as well,” said Bennett.

Eisenkot welcomed the merger but stopped short of saying whether he would join forces with Bennett and Lapid.

“The goal of winning the critical elections ahead of us is a shared goal,” Eisenkot said after speaking with Bennett shortly before the announcement. “I see Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid as partners and I will continue to responsibly and wisely do the right thing to achieve the victory and change needed for the State of Israel. Fixing Israel is my life’s mission, and I am determined to fulfill it.”

Bennett said that if he forms the next government, he would establish a state commission of inquiry into the Oct. 7 massacre, advance a universal conscription law, stop state funding for draft evasion and limit the term of a prime minister to eight years.

He also said his government would advance civil marriage, including same-sex marriage, and promote “inclusive, welcoming Judaism without coercion.”

While the announcement was welcomed by several opposition leaders, including National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition assailed the alliance, recalling that their previous “government of change” had included the Arab Ra’am party headed by Mansour Abbas.

Likud posted an AI-generated image on X showing Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas as the “driver,” with childlike versions of Bennett and Lapid sitting behind him. The accompanying message read: “Even together, it’s clear—the driver is Mansour, no matter how the left divides its votes.”

It added, “In any case, Bennett and Lapid will go again with the Muslim Brotherhood, the terror supporters.”

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of Otzma Yehudit, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionist Party, denounced the move as “a left-wing alliance.”

Smotrich mocked the merger, writing on X: “Do not interfere with the left on how to divide votes.” He also shared an image referencing Bennett and Lapid’s past coalition with Ra’am, calling the new alliance, “The Abbas Servants’ Alliance.”

Bennett and Lapid led a short-lived coalition government in 2021-22, after four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021. Bennett served first as prime minister under a rotation agreement, followed by Lapid after the coalition collapsed. Netanyahu returned to power after winning the 2022 election.

Recent polls have shown Bennett’s party running close to the Likud, while Yesh Atid has weakened significantly and Eisenkot’s party has strengthened. It remains unclear whether the new joint list will expand the opposition bloc or merely reorganize its existing voters, analysts said.

Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal wrote on X that “Bennett and Lapid took a huge gamble this evening that could determine the fate of the upcoming elections.”

Channel 14 commentator Yaakov Bardugo said the merger may backfire, arguing that it reinforces right-wing claims that Bennett is aligning with the center-left and will struggle to win over conservative voters. He called Bennett and Lapid “a bunch of irresponsible people [who are] weakening Israel’s security.”

Israeli Elections
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report and The Jerusalem Post and a former director at Kol Yisrael, Israel Radio’s English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa and has graduate degrees in sociology and journalism, the latter from the University of California at Berkeley. He made aliyah in 1988, served in the IDF Artillery Corps and lives in Jerusalem.
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