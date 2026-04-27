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Israeli deputy FM sends best wishes to Sierra Leone on its Independence Day

The two countries’ ties “are based on mutual respect and ongoing cooperation,” Sharren Haskel said.

Apr. 27, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli deputy FM sends best wishes to Sierra Leone on its Independence Day

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Sharren Haskel
Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel. Credit: Mordechai Gordan/Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
( Apr. 27, 2026 / JNS )

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel extended greetings Monday on behalf of the State of Israel to Sierra Leone celebrating its 65th Independence Day .

The relations between the two countries “are based on mutual respect and ongoing cooperation,” Haskel said in a video posted on X.

The Jewish state looks forward to the continued strengthening of ties with the West African nation, the minister said.

“From Jerusalem to Freetown, sending my best wishes for a wonderful celebration and many more years of progress,” Haskel tweeted.

The two countries have had friendly ties since Sierra Leone gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1961.

Official relations took a nosedive following the Yom Kippur War in 1973, but were resumed in 1992.

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