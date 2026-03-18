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Nir Barkat

Likud Knesset member Nir Barkat speaks at a conference in Tel Aviv, on June 10, 2021. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Opinion
The ‘First Iran War’ is just around the corner
The Iranians are planning to strike Israel on six fronts, and the window to act to prevent a conflict is closing rapidly.
Dec. 5, 2021
Nir Barkat