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News   Israel News

6,500 tons, 24 hours: Massive sea and airlift restocks Israel’s military

The equipment was simultaneously loaded onto hundreds of trucks and transferred to IDF bases throughout the country in an operation personally overseen by Defense Ministry’s director general.

May. 1, 2026
David Isaac
Two ships and multiple cargo aircraft deliver approximately 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment to Israel within 24 hours, April 29, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Two ships and multiple cargo aircraft deliver approximately 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment to Israel within 24 hours, April 29, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

Two cargo ships docked at the Ashdod and Haifa ports delivered 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment in the span of 24 hours this week.

The war materiel included ground munitions, military trucks, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs), and additional military equipment from the United States and around the world, according to the Defense Ministry.

The delivery was carried out overnight Wednesday into Thursday, a ministry spokeswoman told JNS.

The large-scale operation was led by the Israel Ministry of Defense’s (IMOD) Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD), in coordination with its International Shipping Division, the IMOD Mission to the United States, and the IDF’s Planning Directorate.

The equipment was simultaneously loaded onto hundreds of trucks from the IMOD’s Logistics and Assets Department and the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate, and transferred to IDF bases throughout the country, in an operation personally overseen by IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, at the Ashdod port, the Ministry said.

“At any given moment, cargo aircraft and ships are en route to Israel carrying thousands of tons of munitions and military equipment,” Baram said. “This is core to the Ministry’s strategy: supporting every IDF need, both through massive near-term procurement and by building readiness for a demanding security decade ahead. The impressive procurement and shipping operation we have completed will continue to expand in the weeks ahead.”

Two ships and multiple cargo aircraft deliver approximately 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment to Israel within 24 hours, April 29, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Two ships and multiple cargo aircraft deliver approximately 6,500 tons of munitions and military equipment to Israel within 24 hours, April 29, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said the country “stands ready at every moment to act against its enemies, on every front and wherever necessary.”

The expanding air and sea bridge bolsters the IDF’s capabilities and strengthens its operational superiority, he said.

“Our job is to ensure the IDF has everything it needs to return to fighting at full force against our enemies, at any time and in any place,” said Katz.

The Ministry described the air and sea bridge as its “central tool” for building preparedness in a fast-changing security situation.

Since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, Israel has received over 115,600 tons of military equipment in 403 airlifts and 10 sealifts.

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