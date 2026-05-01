Migrant convicted of attempted terror attack on Israeli embassy in London in 2025

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, a 34-year-old homeless migrant, was convicted of an attempted terror attack on the Israeli embassy in London on April 28, 2025, the Metropolitan Police Service said on Friday.

“Albadri wanted to carry out a terrorist attack at the embassy, but thanks to the courageous and swift actions of officers on duty, they prevented him from breaching the security perimeter and stopped what could have been a deadly incident,” stated Helen Flanagan, head of counter terrorism policing in London.

The terrorist, who entered the United Kingdom on a small boat from France some two weeks before the incident, tried to climb over a fence around the embassy with two knives. Detectives found that he “wanted to attack the Israeli embassy as an act of revenge against the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza,” police said.

Met Police shared video footage of two officers pulling Albadri, who wears a red-and-white keffiyeh, off a fence around the embassy.

“Sadly, the embassy has faced various security alerts in recent times,” Flanagan stated. “However, counter terrorism policing works closely with the embassy and our colleagues in the Met to continuously review and strengthen protective security plans to ensure the site and the wider community is kept as safe as possible.”

“Body-worn footage from Albadri’s arrest showed that he told officers he had ‘weapons’ and wanted to ‘make a crime’ inside the embassy,” the Met Police said. “Officers found two knives with red-and-white handles inside his pockets. Albadri also had a martyrdom note on him when he was arrested, which explained that he intended to die, in his words, ‘for the glory of God.’”

Analysis of Albadri’s phone indicated that he researched the Israeli embassy location and that “he had also searched several Arabic terms related to suicide and martyrdom during the five days leading up to his arrest.”

It wasn’t clear when sentencing is scheduled.