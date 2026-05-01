More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Migrant convicted of attempted terror attack on Israeli embassy in London in 2025

“Sadly, the embassy has faced various security alerts in recent times,” the Metropolitan Police stated.

May. 1, 2026
Abdullah Sabah Albadri
Abdullah Sabah Albadri mugshot. Credit: Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Service, London.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

Abdullah Sabah Albadri, a 34-year-old homeless migrant, was convicted of an attempted terror attack on the Israeli embassy in London on April 28, 2025, the Metropolitan Police Service said on Friday.

“Albadri wanted to carry out a terrorist attack at the embassy, but thanks to the courageous and swift actions of officers on duty, they prevented him from breaching the security perimeter and stopped what could have been a deadly incident,” stated Helen Flanagan, head of counter terrorism policing in London.

The terrorist, who entered the United Kingdom on a small boat from France some two weeks before the incident, tried to climb over a fence around the embassy with two knives. Detectives found that he “wanted to attack the Israeli embassy as an act of revenge against the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza,” police said.

Met Police shared video footage of two officers pulling Albadri, who wears a red-and-white keffiyeh, off a fence around the embassy.

“Sadly, the embassy has faced various security alerts in recent times,” Flanagan stated. “However, counter terrorism policing works closely with the embassy and our colleagues in the Met to continuously review and strengthen protective security plans to ensure the site and the wider community is kept as safe as possible.”

“Body-worn footage from Albadri’s arrest showed that he told officers he had ‘weapons’ and wanted to ‘make a crime’ inside the embassy,” the Met Police said. “Officers found two knives with red-and-white handles inside his pockets. Albadri also had a martyrdom note on him when he was arrested, which explained that he intended to die, in his words, ‘for the glory of God.’”

Analysis of Albadri’s phone indicated that he researched the Israeli embassy location and that “he had also searched several Arabic terms related to suicide and martyrdom during the five days leading up to his arrest.”

It wasn’t clear when sentencing is scheduled.

EXPLORE JNS
School Classroom
U.S. News
Anti-Israel stickers displayed by parents at Michigan elementary school event
The Birmingham Public Schools superintendent condemned the “inappropriate and offensive” stickers, stating that the district does “not tolerate intimidation, bullying, threats, discrimination or antisemitism in our schools.”
May. 1, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani demands Israel release New Yorkers aboard flotilla
“My team has been in direct contact with state and federal partners as we work to confirm the whereabouts and conditions of these New Yorkers,” the New York City mayor said.
May. 1, 2026
Park Slope Food Coop
U.S. News
NY Jewish leaders call for probe after Jew-hatred at food coop meeting
At a Park Slope Food Coop meeting about boycotting Israel, a member, who reportedly compared Jews to Nazis, was applauded for saying that “Jewish supremacism is a problem in this country.”
May. 1, 2026
Rubio Trump Leiter Lebanon
World News
US embassy in Beirut urges direct Lebanon-Israel talks, cites ‘historic opportunity’
“Lebanon stands at a crossroads,” the diplomatic mission said, calling for a meeting between the two countries’ leaders.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
A sailboat passes near St. Mark's Square as it departs to join the Global Sumud Flotilla's "Spring Mission 2026" in Venice, Italy, on April 18, 2026. Credit: Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel: After Gaza flotilla ‘provocation,’ most activists released in Greece
Jerusalem says two suspects will be brought to Israel for questioning.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
TOPSHOT - This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel on August 25, 2024. The Israeli military announced early August 25, 2024 that it was conducting pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon after detecting preparations for "large-scale" attacks by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Hezbollah said it had launched more than 320 rockets at Israel overnight, targeting a string of military positions, even as Israel's military said it was carrying out pre-emptive strikes against the group. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel News
IDF downs Hezbollah drones, strikes dozens of terror targets in Lebanon
At least four UAVs were intercepted.
May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Communism’s comeback and the surge of antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Brent, Ep. 220
Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Who’s to blame for declining American support for Israel?
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard