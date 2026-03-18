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Lilach Shoval

Iranian navy port strike
Israel News
Caspian strike marks first IDF hit on Iran-Russia supply lifeline
The attack on Bandar Anzali targets a key corridor used to funnel weapons between Tehran and Moscow.
Mar. 19, 2026
Dudi Kogan
A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft upon take off on Lajes Portuguese Air Force Base, on the Portuguese Azores island, on June 21, 2025. Photo by Antonio Araujo/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Meet the US aircraft deployed to Ben-Gurion Airport
Feb. 24, 2026
Lilach Shoval
Arrow Defense Against Iran
Israel News
Israel set to deploy Arrow 4, boosting interception capability
Feb. 18, 2026
Lilach Shoval
David’s Sling air defense system during a live-fire test in the recent complex test series. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israel upgrades David’s Sling air-defense system following trials
In a series of tests, conducted in cooperation with Israel’s Defense Ministry, Rafael and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, advanced scenarios were examined against existing and evolving threats.
Feb. 12, 2026
Lilach Shoval
Caine Zamir IDF
U.S. News
IDF chief holds talks in DC as US weighs Iran strikes
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir met with Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Feb. 2, 2026
Lilach Shoval
A supporter of Hezbollah chants slogans during a gathering in Beirut to mark the first anniversary of the Israeli operation in Lebanon that detonated hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies used by the terrorist organization, Sept. 17, 2025. Photo by Joseph Eid/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
IDF awaits green light as Hezbollah deadline expires
The terrorist group remains entrenched in Southern Lebanon and has violated the ceasefire 2,000 times.
Jan. 1, 2026
Lilach Shoval
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir (right) with Israeli Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar at Nevatim Airbase near Beersheva on March 11, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
How Oct. 7 forced the Israel Air Force to change everything
The aerial response to eruptive incidents has been fundamentally reworked, rules of engagement have been revised.
Dec. 29, 2025
Lilach Shoval
IDF Officers
Israel News
IDF career service in crisis
As a result of mass departures of IDF career officers, the pool of candidates for promotion has shrunk sharply.
Dec. 23, 2025
Lilach Shoval
A screenshot from a video produced by the Israeli security services warning of Iranian attempts to recruit Israeli citizens through social media, Nov. 10, 2025. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Office.
Israel News
Thousands of Israelis receive text messages from Tehran’s spies
“Iranian intelligence agencies are ready to receive your intelligence cooperation,” the SMS read.
Dec. 20, 2025
Lilach Shoval
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir
Israel News
IDF chief takes first step toward holding brass accountable for Oct. 7
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to meet one-on-one with commanders who held key positions during the massacre.
Nov. 23, 2025
Lilach Shoval
Lebanese army soldiers secure the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the southern Lebanese village of Deir Kifa on Nov. 19, 2025. Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israeli officials say only a major operation can dismantle Hezbollah
The IDF is also preparing for the possibility of several days of fighting, during which Israeli civilians could come under rocket fire.
Nov. 20, 2025
Lilach Shoval
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