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News   Israel News

IDF downs Hezbollah drones, strikes dozens of terror targets in Lebanon

At least four UAVs were intercepted.

May. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
TOPSHOT - This photo taken from a position in northern Israel shows a Hezbollah UAV intercepted by Israeli air forces over north Israel on August 25, 2024. The Israeli military announced early August 25, 2024 that it was conducting pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon after detecting preparations for "large-scale" attacks by the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Hezbollah said it had launched more than 320 rockets at Israel overnight, targeting a string of military positions, even as Israel's military said it was carrying out pre-emptive strikes against the group. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) (Photo by JALAA MAREY/AFP via Getty Images)
The IAF intercepts a Hezbollah UAV over northern Israel on Aug. 25, 2024. Photo by Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images.
( May 1, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces said on Friday that it had intercepted at least four drones launched by Hezbollah, while the outcome of a fifth interception attempt remained under review.

According to the military, one unmanned aerial vehicle crossed from Lebanon into the Western Galilee, triggering air-raid sirens in the Mediterranean coast kibbutz of Rosh Hanikra, before being intercepted by the Israeli Air Force.

Three additional drones were shot down over Southern Lebanon before crossing the border, the IDF said, adding that, in accordance with policy, no alerts were activated in those cases.

An interceptor missile was also launched toward another suspected Hezbollah drone identified in an area of Southern Lebanon where Israeli troops are operating. The IDF said the results of that interception were still being examined.

Separately, the military said it struck more than 40 Hezbollah targets across Southern Lebanon over the past day, including command centers, “military” structures and other terrorist infrastructure used to plan and carry out attacks on Israeli forces and civilians.

The targeted sites were used by Hezbollah operatives to advance terrorist activities against Israel, the IDF said.

In an additional incident overnight, a suspicious aerial target was identified and likely intercepted in Southern Lebanon, with alerts activated in accordance with established procedures.

“The IDF will continue to operate against threats to the citizens of the State of Israel and IDF troops, in accordance with directives from the political echelon,” the military said.

The funeral of Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo, 19, who was killed by an exploding drone in Southern Lebanon on Thursday, was held in Herzliya on Friday. Another soldier was wounded in the incident. Twelve IDF soldiers were wounded on Thursday when a drone struck a military vehicle near the border moshav of Shomera.

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