Israel: After Gaza flotilla ‘provocation,’ most activists released in Greece
Jerusalem says two suspects will be brought to Israel for questioning.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday dismissed a recent Gaza-bound protest flotilla as a “provocation,” saying the effort was intended to draw attention away from Hamas’s refusal to lay down its weapons.
“As published by the Board of Peace and the U.S. State Department, the humanitarian activity in the Gaza Strip is managed by the BoP, and this Hamas-led flotilla is another provocation designed to divert attention from Hamas’s refusal to disarm—and to serve the PR interests of professional provocateurs,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Board of Peace (BoP) is a U.S.-linked humanitarian coordination framework overseeing aid activity in Gaza.
According to the statement, approximately 175 activists involved in the flotilla were released in Crete after the Greek government agreed to allow them to disembark.
Israel thanked Athens for its cooperation, saying the move helped prevent escalation.
Two men—Saif Abu Keshek, who is suspected of affiliation with a terrorist organization, and Thiago Ávila, suspected of illegal activity—are expected to be transferred to Israel for questioning, the ministry said.
Jerusalem reiterated that it would continue to enforce its maritime restrictions on the Gaza Strip.
“Israel will not allow the breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry said.
As published by the Board of Peace and the U.S. State Department, the humanitarian activity in the Gaza Strip is managed by the BoP, and this Hamas-led-flotilla is another provocation designed to divert attention from Hamas’s refusal to disarm - and to serve the PR interests of… pic.twitter.com/5Bof2RzG0y— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 1, 2026