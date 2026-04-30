JK Rowling accuses MP Zarah Sultana of hypocrisy for condemning antisemitic stabbing

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling criticized British MP Zarah Sultana on Wednesday, accusing her of hypocrisy after the lawmaker condemned antisemitism following a stabbing attack on two Jewish men in London’s Golders Green neighborhood.

The attack on April 29 left two victims injured and is being investigated as a terrorist incident, according to police.

“The stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green today is deeply shocking and a stark reminder of the very real danger antisemitism poses on our streets,” Sultana wrote. “My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones and the wider Jewish community. No one should be targeted because of their faith.”

Rowling responded by citing video footage circulated in recent months that appears to show Sultana chanting “from the river to the sea” at a protest, shortly after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said such phrases could lead to arrests.

“I assume this is a different Zarah Sultana MP to the one who was recently filmed clapping along to loudspeaker chants for intifada, on a street in Surrey,” Rowling wrote.

In response to Rowling, Sultana stated, “I actually care about all human lives, Joanne, but I’m wondering if you actually do? Have you mentioned the genocide of Palestinians even once, or do their lives not matter to you? Using today’s events to score political points is disgusting. Shame on you.”

Hours after her initial post condemning antisemitism, Sultana condemned the Coventry City Council for awarding a £750,000 contract to Palantir, alleging that the software company “profits from hunting immigrants for ICE and produces ‘kill lists’ for the Israeli military.”