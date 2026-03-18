Shiryn Ghermezian

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Among the topics covered were similarities between both minorities and their shared history, and how anti-Semitism persists and “is a cousin of racism,” said David Brog, executive director of the Maccabee Task Force.
In the postponement of an event featuring a controversial speaker, Hillel president at Butler University Lauren Carrier said the school newspaper “has a duty to make sure that information that is published is factually accurate.”