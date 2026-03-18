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Shiryn Ghermezian

Isaacs family, Baghdad, 1927. Credit: Courtesy.
Antisemitism
Podcast series ‘The Forgotten Exodus’ tells overlooked stories of Jews from Arab lands
“These are all very powerful, very poignant and emotional stories. They are stories that are largely unknown to the larger world, including many in the Jewish community,” said AJC CEO David Harris.
Aug. 1, 2022
Shiryn Ghermezian
From left: Award winners at the Emunah of America event Dalia Horowitz, Yael Oelbaum Fligelman, Ilana Wallenstein, Yonina Haber and Sora Grunstein on June 8, 2022. Credit: Lia Jay Photography.
‘Women of Wonder’ celebrates sisterhood at Emunah of America event
Jun. 15, 2022
Shiryn Ghermezian
The Gwynn Wilson Student Union the campus of the University of Southern California, July 21, 2021. Credit: EEJCC via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
USC president responds to faculty members demanding censure of student’s hate tweets
Dec. 8, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
Marvel Joseph, coalitions coordinator for the task force and a pro-Israel Christian activist. Credit: Christopher François.
Jewish Life
Summit for student leaders aims to promote more unity between black, Jewish communities
Among the topics covered were similarities between both minorities and their shared history, and how anti-Semitism persists and “is a cousin of racism,” said David Brog, executive director of the Maccabee Task Force.
Oct. 15, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
A “Free Palestine” sign on display with the University of Minnesota's gopher mascot that was erected by the school's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter. Source: SJP via Facebook.
Antisemitism
Jewish advocates warn that pro-Israel college students to face aggression on campus
While they are looking forward to some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy at their schools, they also risk facing BDS and pro-Palestinian activists with renewed energy against the Jewish state.
Aug. 11, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
A Jewish man is verbally assaulted by anti-Semitic language before loading his children onto a bus to go to summer camp on June 21, 2021. Source: Twitter.
Antisemitism
Pedestrian yells anti-Semitic threats at Jewish father, kids at camp bus stop
The attacker apparently knew the children at the bus stop were Jewish because they had kipahs on their heads and their camp T-shirts had Hebrew lettering.
Jun. 24, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
A rally by supporters of Samidoun, a Palestinian BDS group that advocates for imprisoned terrorists. Source: Samidoun via Facebook.
Israel News
‘Nakba Day’ protests set to take place across US raise fears of anti-Semitism
“This week has been a clear reminder that wherever anti-Zionism goes, anti-Semitism quickly follows,” said Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism.org.
May. 14, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
Harvard University
Antisemitism
Harvard pro-Palestinian group hosts BDS speakers at Israel Apartheid Week
A number of student organizations co-sponsored individual events, including Jewish Coalition for Peace.
May. 5, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
Entrance sign to the campus of Arizona State University. Credit: Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.
Antisemitism
Pro-Israel students at Arizona State face harassment after BDS pulled from vote
Students for Justice in Palestine co-sponsored a resolution supporting BDS activity, slated to be presented to the Undergraduate Student Government Senate on Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day.
Apr. 16, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
Butler University campus. Credit: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.
Antisemitism
Miscommunication on Indiana campus turns into finger-pointing, harassment of Jewish students
In the postponement of an event featuring a controversial speaker, Hillel president at Butler University Lauren Carrier said the school newspaper “has a duty to make sure that information that is published is factually accurate.”
Apr. 9, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
A screenshot from GearBubble featuring a coffee mug with a picture of Adolf Hitler. Source: Screenshot.
Antisemitism
E-commerce platform sells Nazi-glorifying merchandise, despite removal request
“Anti-Semitism continues to be a pervasive threat; T-shirts and coffee mugs that feature neo-Nazi symbols and Hitler icons make this danger clear,” said David Ibsen of the Counter Extremism Project.
Apr. 6, 2021
Shiryn Ghermezian
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