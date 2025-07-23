Columbia suspends, expels 70-plus students active in anti-Israel protests

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

Columbia University penalized more than 70 students involved in violent and other disruptive anti-Israel protests on the Manhattan school’s campus, according to the New York Post.

The school’s disciplinary actions include suspensions of between one and three years for over 80% of the rioters, with a small number expelled from the university. Degree revocation and probation were also included.

The actions follow the University Judicial Board’s investigation into May’s violent storming of the school’s Butler Library during final exam preparations, along with the encampment that took control of the campus in spring 2024.

“Our institution must focus on delivering on its academic mission for our community. And to create a thriving academic community, there must be respect for each other and the institution’s fundamental work, policies and rules,” a Columbia spokesperson said in a statement.

The school informed students of their punishments on Monday. The names of those suspended were not released due to privacy laws, according to the Post.

“Disruptions to academic activities are in violation of university policies and rules, and such violations will necessarily generate consequences,” the spokesperson said. “The speed with which our updated UJB system has offered an equitable resolution to the community and students involved is a testament to the hard work of this institution to improve its processes.”

The measures come as the university is looking to reverse the Trump administration’s decision to cut billions of dollars in federal funding, in large part due to Columbia’s inaction on campus antisemitism. Talks between the university and the White House are ongoing.

“Columbia has more progress to make before Jewish students can truly feel safe on its campus,” said Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee. “The Committee’s work has underscored the depth and breadth of antisemitism at Columbia that can’t be ignored.”

“We will continue to investigate antisemitism at Columbia and other universities and develop legislative solutions to address this persistent problem,” he stated. “Our nation’s institutions of higher education must fulfill their legal obligations under federal antidiscrimination law.”