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JNS TV   Straight Up

Why Iran misjudged Israel’s strategy in Lebanon

Apr. 19, 2026
Daniel Seaman

Why Iran misjudged Israel’s strategy in Lebanon

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( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Welcome to “Straight Up,” the bold, unfiltered JNS news show hosted by former director of Israel’s Government Press Office, Danny Seaman. Drawing on decades at the forefront of Israeli media and public diplomacy, he delivers sharp, unapologetic analysis on the issues shaping Israel, the Middle East and the global news narrative. From dismantling myths about the Oslo Accords in the 1990s to the Abraham Accords of 2020 to exposing the Iran-Hezbollah-Hamas alliance and the Western media’s bias against Israel, Seaman’s commentary is fearless, factual and grounded in firsthand experience. His direct, authoritative voice cuts through propaganda to reveal what’s driving events in the region.

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Iran
Daniel Seaman
Daniel Seaman Daniel Seaman
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