More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Israel Undiplomatic

What could trigger a regional war in the Middle East?

Apr. 20, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev

What could trigger a regional war in the Middle East?

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
( Apr. 20, 2026 / JNS )

“Israel Undiplomatic” brings sharp insight and spirited debate to the stories shaping Israel and the Middle East. Hosted by JNS senior contributing editor Ruthie Blum and former ambassador Mark Regev, both former advisers to the Prime Minister’s Office, the show goes beyond talking points to tackle Israel’s toughest political, diplomatic and security dilemmas head-on. From Gaza ceasefire negotiations to U.S.-Israel relations and from Iran’s nuclear ambitions to the war on terror, Blum and Regev dissect the week’s headlines with authority, candor and a touch of humor.

What sets “Israel Undiplomatic” apart is the dynamic between its hosts: Two seasoned insiders often agree on the goals but clash on the details. Their conversations reveal how even shared worldviews can lead to different conclusions about policy, diplomacy and the future of Israel. Whether analyzing the latest Middle East peace proposals, exposing Western double standards or weighing the political fallout of Israel’s military actions, “Israel Undiplomatic” delivers smart, unscripted dialogue that cuts through spin and gets to the truth. Because in politics, as in life, the devil is always in the details.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Iran Middle East
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
Mark Regev
Mark Regev Mark Regev
Mark Regev is an Australian-Israeli diplomat, government advisor, and former ambassador. He served as Israel’s Ambassador to the UK (2016–2020) and as Senior Advisor for Foreign Affairs and International Communications to Prime Minister Netanyahu (2020–2021). Currently, he is the Chairman of the Abba Eban Institute for Diplomacy and Foreign Relations at Reichman University. Regev co-hosts Undiplomatic on JNS TV’s YouTube channel alongside Ruthie Blum.
EXPLORE JNS
A placard on the “Hostages Bench” in Central Park, New York, dedicated in an event on April 19, 2026, to the hostages abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: Alon Kaplun.
U.S. News
NYC Jewish community inaugurates ‘Hostages Bench’ in Central Park
Some 1,000 people showed up to the event, organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum and UJA-Federation of New York.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, March 19, 2026. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
Israel News
Netanyahu rebukes soldier for vandalizing Catholic icon, lauds religious freedom in Israel
A trooper damaged a statue of Jesus on the cross in Southern Lebanon.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks at the Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, April 14, 2026. Credit: Ronen Horesh/GPO.
Israel News
Israeli embassies, diplomats targeted about 30 times since Oct. 7 attacks, says Israel’s FM
Gideon Sa’ar spoke ahead of Israel’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
A vessel from the Global Sumud Flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces in the Mediterranean Sea arrives in the southern Israeli port city of Ashdod, Oct. 2, 2025. Photo by Saeed Qaq/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel points to Hamas endorsement of Gaza protest ships
“Jihadi Hamas officially sponsors the ‘Sumud’ flotilla. The flotilla embraces that support. No ambiguity there,” the Foreign Ministry said.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Pro-Palestinian protesters participate in an anti-Israel rally in Queens, N.Y., May 15, 2024. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.
U.S. News
WATCH: Palestinian flag flown as rioters take over Queens street
“Riots with Palestinian flags—not in the streets of Gaza, but in Queens in New York,” Ambassador Danny Danon tweeted.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian terrorists sit on trucks carrying aid near the Zikim Crossing between Israel and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, June 25, 2025. Photo by Ali Qariqa/Flash90.
Israel News
Gaza food assistance tops 1.5 million tons since truce, COGAT says
“There is no limit to the amount of aid that can enter Gaza,” said the Israeli Defense Ministry body.
Apr. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
A police speed boat patrols the port as oil tankers and high speed crafts sit anchored at Muscat Anchorage near the Strait of Hormuz.
JNS TV / JLMinute
The clash over the Strait of Hormuz explained
Apr. 20, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Of all places leading the way against antisemitism, look to Ukraine
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips