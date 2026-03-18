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Hadara Ishak

Hadara Ishak

Hadara Ishak is the president and chief operating officer of Jewish Future Promise.

Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel Protesters, May 2021
Opinion
The cost of complacency
How universities’ responses to antisemitism impact Jewish legacy and institutional integrity.
Mar. 13, 2025
Hadara Ishak
Sacher Park in Jerusalem, Israel Independence Day
Opinion
A rally cry to ensure the Jewish future
Jun. 26, 2024
Hadara Ishak