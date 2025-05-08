Anti-Israel protesters arrested after takeover of Columbia library

( May 8, 2025 / JNS)

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters took over the main reading room in Butler Library at Columbia University on Wednesday afternoon before being arrested by the New York City Police Department.

The NYPD told JNS that on Wednesday, around 4 p.m., “at the direct request of Columbia University, the NYPD responded where individuals were occupying and trespassing in the library.”

After failing to comply with a warning to disperse, “78 individuals were arrested and two individuals were issued summonses,” according to the NYPD.

Claire Shipman, acting president of Columbia University, said in a statement on Wednesday that the Ivy League institution was forced to call in the NYPD after protesters refused to vacate the library.

“Earlier today, a group of protesters occupied one of the main reading rooms in Butler Library, refusing to leave, and another group breached the front door, causing substantial chaos—all of this as the bulk of our students are working hard to prepare for exams,” she stated. “These actions not only represented a violation of University policies, but they also posed a serious risk to our students and campus safety.”

Protesters defaced the Butler Library reading room, and two Columbia Public Safety officers were injured while confronting them, according to Shipman.

“Let me be clear: Columbia unequivocally rejects antisemitism and all other forms of harassment and discrimination,” she stated. “And we certainly reject a group of students—and we don’t yet know whether there were outsiders involved—closing down a library in the middle of the week before finals and forcing 900 students out of their study spaces, many leaving belongings behind.”

Shipman said that the protesters would face disciplinary action.

“We need to recognize that when rules are violated, when a community is disrupted for the sake of a few, that is a considered choice—one with real consequences,” she stated. “There is a clear line between legitimate protest and actions that endanger others and disrupt the fundamental work of the University.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated on Wednesday that the city defends “the right to peaceful protest” but cannot tolerate “lawlessness.”

“To our Jewish New Yorkers, especially the students at Columbia who feel threatened or unsafe attending class because of these events: know that your mayor stands with you and will always work to keep you safe,” he stated.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement on Wednesday that his department will review the “visa status of the trespassers and vandals who took over Columbia University’s library.”

“Pro-Hamas thugs are no longer welcome in our great nation,” he wrote.

Brian Cohen, executive director of Columbia/Barnard Hillel, also condemned the protests on Wednesday.

“Once again, protesters violated many university rules and infringed on the rights of Jewish students to study for exams without being screamed at and harassed,” he stated. “We are grateful to the public safety officers who, at great risk to themselves, tried to stop the protesters from storming the library.”

“The university must act quickly and decisively to discipline every student involved in today’s takeover, and the local authorities must do the same for non-students involved,” he added.

‘Violent and disgraceful’

The Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism released a statement on Thursday, praising Shipman for taking quick action against the protesters.

“The Task Force is encouraged by acting President Shipman’s strong and resolute statement regarding the unlawful, violent and disgraceful takeover of Butler Library yesterday,” it stated. “She has stepped in to lead Columbia at a critical juncture and has met the moment with fortitude and conviction.”

“We are grateful for the public safety officers who acted swiftly, and at a danger to themselves, to secure the library and remove the radical protesters that had seized it,” it stated. “Importantly, we concur with acting President Shipman that what happened was utterly unacceptable, which is precisely why the American people are demanding that the administration act to implement meaningful and enforceable commitments to enforce civil-rights laws with institutions that receive taxpayer dollars.”

Ari Shrage, co-founder of Columbia’s Jewish Alumni Association, told JNS the university made the right call by swiftly involving law enforcement.

“We are dismayed at the violence, destruction of property and antisemitic acts by protesters yesterday,” he said. “However, we are thrilled that the school took prompt action to identify the protesters and call in NYPD.”

“We look forward to Columbia holding these students accountable for their actions so that the 99% of Jewish and non-Jewish students can do what they pay for–learn,” he continued.