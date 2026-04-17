University of South Florida reviews claims Jewish students blocked from gubernatorial campaign event

The University of South Florida is reviewing an April 14 campus event following allegations that Jewish students were denied entry and subjected to antisemitic harassment, according to university officials and eyewitness accounts.

Florida gubernatorial candidate James Fishback, 31, spoke at the Marshall Student Center ballroom at a campaign event hosted by the College Young Republicans, Young Americans for Liberty and Bulls for Fishback.

USF stated that two groups were turned away, citing reports from event representatives that some individuals repeatedly attempted to bypass the line at a venue that was at or near capacity. The second group was denied entry after organizers alleged they had made threats at similar events on other campuses.

Asked whether those decisions were based solely on claims by event organizers, Althea Johnson, the university’s senior director of media relations, told JNS that “a full review of the event is ongoing.”

In a statement, the university said “no university decisions were made based on the appearance or perception of religious beliefs or affiliations,” adding that it “does not tolerate antisemitism or any other harassment or discrimination targeting individuals because of their religion, shared ancestry or cultural heritage.”

According to watchdog group StopAntisemitism, multiple witnesses alleged that Jewish students, including some wearing kippahs, were singled out, monitored and blocked from entering, with claims that staff directed police toward them. The group also said some students reported antisemitic remarks while waiting in line.

Sylvie Feinsmith, executive director of USF Hillel, who attended the event, said she observed attendees making Nazi salutes and heard comments referencing the Ku Klux Klan and “6 million,” an apparent reference to Holocaust victims.

Fishback, who has described himself as “America First” and accused his opponent, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), of “betraying America to Israel,” claimed that “we had to turn away 300 people,” and called the allegations “a disgraceful lie.”

In an April 2 Emerson College poll of Florida Republicans, Donalds led the gubernatorial field with 46%, while Fishback drew 3%.