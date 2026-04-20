Israeli soldiers find explosives in Palestinian school in Judea

Israeli security forces on Sunday discovered explosive devices inside a Palestinian school in the town of Beit Ummar in Judea, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

“Approximately two weeks ago, two terrorists hurled explosives and Molotov cocktails toward the community of Carmei Tzur. No injuries were reported,” according to the military statement.

In the wake of the attack, security forces apprehended the suspects, who were taken for questioning by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), it noted.

Following the interrogation of the terrorists, IDF troops and Israel Border Police officers “located and dismantled an explosives cache concealed in a school in Beit Ummar.”

“No damage was caused to the school during the dismantling of the explosives cache,” it said. “The IDF views the use of schools for terrorist activity with the utmost severity and will continue to operate to thwart terrorism.”

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO last month.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.

