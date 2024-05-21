JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Cotton vows to block ICC prosecutor from entering the United States

The Arkansas Senator dismissed the allegations of atrocities, calling the charges “antisemitic and politically motivated.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Edit
(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

Efforts by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have provoked strong pushback from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

“Equating Israel’s democratically elected leaders with the perpetrators of the worst attack on Jews since World War II shows what a farce the International Criminal Court is,” Cotton said in a Monday statement.

Labeling the ICC a “kangaroo court,” Cotton said the body “has no jurisdiction in Israel to pursue these antisemitic and politically motivated ‘charges.’ My colleagues and I look forward to making sure neither [ICC prosecutor Karim] Khan, his associates nor their families will ever set foot again in the United States.”

Cotton has introduced legislation to sanction Khan, who he described to Fox News as a “rogue prosecutor” who has previously targeted American soldiers for prosecution.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates