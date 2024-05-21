Cotton vows to block ICC prosecutor from entering the United States

(May 21, 2024 / JNS)

Efforts by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have provoked strong pushback from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).

“Equating Israel’s democratically elected leaders with the perpetrators of the worst attack on Jews since World War II shows what a farce the International Criminal Court is,” Cotton said in a Monday statement.

Labeling the ICC a “kangaroo court,” Cotton said the body “has no jurisdiction in Israel to pursue these antisemitic and politically motivated ‘charges.’ My colleagues and I look forward to making sure neither [ICC prosecutor Karim] Khan, his associates nor their families will ever set foot again in the United States.”

Cotton has introduced legislation to sanction Khan, who he described to Fox News as a “rogue prosecutor” who has previously targeted American soldiers for prosecution.

The @IntlCrimCourt’s moral equivalence between Israel and Hamas is outrageous.



I’ve introduced legislation to sanction the ICC’s rogue prosecutor and his office. pic.twitter.com/fJdqOLULrF — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) May 20, 2024