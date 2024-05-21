Cotton vows to block ICC prosecutor from entering the United States

Efforts by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant have provoked strong pushback from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).
“Equating Israel’s democratically elected leaders with the perpetrators of the worst attack on Jews since World War II shows what a farce the International Criminal Court is,” Cotton said in a Monday statement.
Labeling the ICC a “kangaroo court,” Cotton said the body “has no jurisdiction in Israel to pursue these antisemitic and politically motivated ‘charges.’ My colleagues and I look forward to making sure neither [ICC prosecutor Karim] Khan, his associates nor their families will ever set foot again in the United States.”
Cotton has introduced legislation to sanction Khan, who he described to Fox News as a “rogue prosecutor” who has previously targeted American soldiers for prosecution.
