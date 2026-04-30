More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV   Think Twice

Communism’s comeback and the surge of antisemitism

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Brent, Ep. 220

Apr. 30, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
( Apr. 30, 2026 / JNS )

Why are so many young Americans saying they support communism, and do they understand that the anti-Zionist lies they are swallowing were cooked up by Soviet propagandists a half-century ago?

Those are the questions JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin is asking about the willingness of ignorant Americans who are embracing the Marxist war on the West. He’s joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by scholar Jonathan Brent, CEO of the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research, and a historian of communism and the Holocaust.

According to Brent, the reason for the revival of Marxism is “the hatred of the American system of government and of the West generally that has been inculcated in generation after generation of young people who have gone to our most liberal and our most privileged universities and progressive schools.”

This has, he says, created an appetite for a belief in the power of the state to “smash” bourgeois values, liberalism and institute more equality. But Brent points out that all this failed ideology has to offer is “an equality that is actually based on deprivation and enslavement rather than on lifting people up.”

The renewed infatuation with Marxism and the overlooking of its role in the murder of more than 100 million people during the 20th century is, Brent argues, also directly related to the support for Hamas, anti-Zionism and the war against Israel among young people. It also explains the support that an anti-Zionist like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani gets from many young people.

Alongside this trend is a renewed interest in the Jewish Labor Bund, the socialist Jewish movement that thrived in Europe before the Holocaust. Brent believes that it is wrong for contemporary anti-Zionists to use it to attack the existence of the State of Israel.

“The back in the 1930s was not between Bundism and Israel,” Brent points out. It was a debate about, “Do we stay here or do we go there? Where do we have the best chance of survival? And by that I don’t mean simply physical survival, but the survival of our traditions, the survival of our language, the survival of our customs, our literature, our music, and so on. That was the issue. Bundism, in the classical sense, was never against Israel as such. So, it’s a bit dishonest to take that principled intellectual dispute of the 1930s and transport it into the present day.”

Brent also discussed the work of YIVO, which seeks to preserve the record of the Eastern European Jewish civilization that perished in the Holocaust and the Soviet gulags. While the Bundists shouldn’t be blamed for believing that Europe could be a place where Jewish life could continue to flourish, the verdict of history vindicated the belief of the Zionists that it was doomed there.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.

Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
EXPLORE JNS
Zarah Sultana, a member of the UK Parliament for Coventry South. Credit: UK Parliament.
World News
JK Rowling accuses MP Zarah Sultana of hypocrisy for condemning antisemitic stabbing
“I assume this is a different Zarah Sultana MP to the one who was recently filmed clapping along to loudspeaker chants for intifada, on a street in Surrey,” Rowling wrote.
Apr. 30, 2026
U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force/Crisis Response, Central Command, provide assistance at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20, 2021. Credit: Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps.
U.S. News
ISIS-K operative convicted for role in 2021 Kabul airport bombing, other attacks
A federal jury convicted Mohammad Sharifullah for his role in over a dozen terrorist attacks, including the 2021 bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and about 160 Afghan civilians.
Apr. 30, 2026
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter USCGC Aquidneck transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Indra Beaufort/U.S. Navy.
U.S. News
US forces redirect 42nd commercial ship amid blockade, CENTCOM says
CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper stated that the blockade has redirected “69 million barrels of oil that the Iranian regime can’t sell,” denying Tehran more than $6 billion in revenue.
Apr. 30, 2026
Brown University Shooting
U.S. News
FBI concludes Brown, MIT shootings had ‘no nexus to terrorism’
The FBI found that Claudio Valente, who killed two in a Brown classroom and an MIT professor two days later, “was driven by an accumulation of grievances that he collected throughout his life.”
Apr. 30, 2026
The Villa Grande, which houses the Center for Studies of Holocaust and Religious Minorities in Oslo, Norway. Credit: Courtesy of the Municipality of Oslo.
World News
Holocaust center in Oslo sparks outrage over ‘Nakba’ lecture
The center, which was created with reparations money over Norway’s complicity, plans to host a scholar who decried Western concern for Israel’s security.
Apr. 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Keren Tendler during the IAF flight mechanic course, Jan. 1, 2002. Credit: Courtesy of Rivana Tendler via Wikimedia Commons.
Feature
Keren Tendler, the only female IDF soldier killed in action during the 2006 Lebanon War
“There isn’t a moment that I don’t think of what could have been,” her mother told JNS.
Apr. 30, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Air Force F-16I "Sufa" fighter jets over Iran. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s latest warning to Iran explained
Apr. 30, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The false equivalence of campus hatred
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Moving a deadline only invites aggression
Stephen M. Flatow