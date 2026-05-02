WATCH: Rare halo phenomenon spotted in Israel’s skies
The unusual sight can occur during heatwaves when light interacts with clouds at very high altitudes.
A rare sight was seen in Israel’s northern skies on Saturday, a halo surrounding the sun.
The striking halo was reportedly spotted by residents in the city of Kiryat Shmona in the Galilee Panhandle and at Shavei Zion beach near Nahariya in the Western Galilee.
Dr. Amir Givati, director of the Israel Meteorological Service, told Ynet that the phenomenon is the result of high-altitude clouds typical of heatwave conditions.
Due to their high altitudes of four to five miles in the atmosphere, they are composed of ice particles, Givati continued.
When the sun’s rays hit these particles, they create a ring of light around the sun, he said.
חוף שבי ציון וקרית שמונה. תופעה נדירה בשמיים: קשת סביב השמש נצפית הבוקר לרוחב הגליל. ד״ר עמיר גבעתי, מנהל השרות המטאורולוגי, הסביר שהיא נוצרת כאשר יש ענני שרב בגובה רב, כמו היום. העננים הללו מגיעים מדרום בשכבות הגבוהות של האטמוספרה ומכיוון שהם מגובה רב מאוד הם עשויים מחלקיקי קרח.… pic.twitter.com/wWLC5bgVuo— יואב איתיאל מדווח כי (@yoavetiel) May 2, 2026