Hadassah adopts policy positions on Jew-hatred, reproductive rights, wartime sexual violence

The women’s group seeks to “lead the charge on the issues that matter most to us,” said Carol Ann Schwartz, its national president.

Demonstrators protest against the sexual violence against women by Hamas during its Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in southern Israel outside U.N. headquarters in New York City, Dec. 4, 2023. Credit: Yakov Binyamin/Flash90.
(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, has adopted three new policy positions inspired by Hamas, anti-Israel activists and the 2022 Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade.

The group announced on Monday that attendees of its midyear meeting in Las Vegas had affirmed three policy statements titled “Denouncing Efforts to Exclude Jews and Zionists,” “Safeguarding the Whole Spectrum of Reproductive Health Care” and “Ending the Silence on Gender-Based Violence.”

Carol Ann Schwartz, the group’s national president, called its leaders and members “passionate advocates, driving action around the world.”

She said, “We are proud to continue to update our policy positions so that we can lead the charge on the issues that matter most to us, like protecting reproductive health care, cultivating pride in Zionism and demanding justice for victims of sexual violence.”

The measures condemned the practice of public entities releasing anti-Israel resolutions; denounced restrictions on women’s reproductive rights stemming from the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in June 2022; and called on international bodies to work to fight the use of rape as a weapon of war.

