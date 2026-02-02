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News   Israel News

Israeli arrested in Turkey, accused of offending Erdoğan

The woman, who traveled to Istanbul without her family, was reportedly handcuffed by police at Taksim Square.

Feb. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Election Poster in Turkey for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
A campaign poster in Istanbul’s Taksim Square promoting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s re-election. It reads: “Istanbul is Ready, Target 2023.” Credit: Myrad via Wikimedia Commons.
( Feb. 2, 2026 / JNS )

A Israeli woman has been under arrest in Istanbul for more than 10 days on the suspicion of offending the Turkish flag, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and “Palestine,” outlet Ynet reported on Sunday.

The Israeli was taken to a police station in Istanbul after being handcuffed at Taksim Square, photos circulating on social media appear to show.

Ynet cited the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem as saying, “The case is recognized and being handled by the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

The family of the Israeli is aware of the situation, the report continued. She apparently flew to Turkey alone.

In an image posted on X, the woman is supposedly seen in handcuffs wearing a T-shirt and flip-flops, despite the cold weather that characterizes Istanbul at this time of year.

Diplomatic efforts are being made to conclude the incident as fast as possible.

Relations between Israel and Turkey have taken a nosedive in recent years. Erdoğan has expressed support for the Palestinian cause and has advocated hostility toward the Jewish state that has swept his country.

Painted portraits of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught on Israel, can be seen through Istanbul’s streets, as well as Palestinian flags draped from buildings and graffiti demanding Israel’s annihilation.

In addition, antisemitic imagery is deployed regularly by Turkish media outlets, particularly those aligned with Erdoğan’s government.

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