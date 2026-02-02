Israeli arrested in Turkey, accused of offending Erdoğan

A Israeli woman has been under arrest in Istanbul for more than 10 days on the suspicion of offending the Turkish flag, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and “Palestine,” outlet Ynet reported on Sunday.

The Israeli was taken to a police station in Istanbul after being handcuffed at Taksim Square, photos circulating on social media appear to show.

Ynet cited the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem as saying, “The case is recognized and being handled by the Department for Israelis Abroad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

The family of the Israeli is aware of the situation, the report continued. She apparently flew to Turkey alone.

In an image posted on X, the woman is supposedly seen in handcuffs wearing a T-shirt and flip-flops, despite the cold weather that characterizes Istanbul at this time of year.

An “Israeli” woman was arrested in Turkey more than ten days ago accusing her for insulting the Turkish flag, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Palestine. Her arrest took place in Istanbul, on Taksim Square. She remains in custody at this stage. pic.twitter.com/SFfQXVcFFP — Botin Kurdistani (@kurdistannews24) February 2, 2026

Diplomatic efforts are being made to conclude the incident as fast as possible.

Relations between Israel and Turkey have taken a nosedive in recent years. Erdoğan has expressed support for the Palestinian cause and has advocated hostility toward the Jewish state that has swept his country.

Painted portraits of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led onslaught on Israel, can be seen through Istanbul’s streets, as well as Palestinian flags draped from buildings and graffiti demanding Israel’s annihilation.

In addition, antisemitic imagery is deployed regularly by Turkish media outlets, particularly those aligned with Erdoğan’s government.