IDF: Eight Gaza tunnels destroyed, dozens of terrorists killed
Israeli troops completed a two-month operation in northern Gaza.
Israeli troops in Gaza dismantled eight tunnel routes and killed dozens of terrorists, the military said on Sunday, as reservists from the 205th Brigade completed a two-month operation in the northern Strip.
The brigade, operating under the 252nd Division east of the Yellow Line, worked alongside the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit to locate and destroy tunnel infrastructure, including through drilling operations, according to the Israel Defense Forces.
The Yellow Line demarcates areas held by the IDF from those under Hamas control under the terms of the U.S.-brokered Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire.
The deployment marked the brigade’s sixth since the start of the war, following previous operations in southern Gaza and Southern Lebanon. Troops from the 14th Brigade are set to replace them in the area.
The IDF said forces under Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue operations to eliminate immediate threats.
Separately, IDF ground troops killed a Palestinian terrorist during operations in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, the military said.
The suspect approached troops near the Yellow Line, “posing an immediate threat to them,” the IDF added.
On Saturday, ground troops killed at least three terrorists in southern Gaza after they crossed the ceasefire line and approached Israeli soldiers, the military said.
The truce ended the two-year war that began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and civilians from Gaza invaded the northwestern Negev.