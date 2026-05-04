More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US: Project Freedom to clear ships from Hormuz

Trump says U.S. will guide neutral ships out of Strait of Hormuz in humanitarian move, warns any interference will be met with force.

May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
The amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports on April 28, 2026. Over the past 20 days, U.S. forces have redirected 48 vessels to enforce the blockade, according to U.S. Central Command. Source: @CENTCOM/X.
The amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports on April 28, 2026. Over the past 20 days, U.S. forces have redirected 48 vessels to enforce the blockade, according to U.S. Central Command.
Source: @CENTCOM/X.
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Central Command said early Monday it will begin supporting “Project Freedom” to ensure the free flow of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global trade route.

The operation, directed by President Donald Trump, aims to safeguard merchant vessels transiting the strait, where CENTCOM noted that roughly a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil and significant volumes of fuel and fertilizer pass.

CENTCOM said the mission will include guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft, unmanned systems and about 15,000 personnel.

“Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

Trump said late Sunday that countries whose ships are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz have asked Washington to help them leave the restricted waterway, even though they are not involved in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

He said the United States has agreed to use its “best efforts” to guide those commercial vessels and their crews to safety as part of a new initiative he called Project Freedom.

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business. Again, these are Ships from areas of the World that are not in any way involved with that which is currently taking place in the Middle East. I have told my Representatives to inform them that we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation, and everything else,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Trump described the operation as a humanitarian gesture toward neutral countries and Iran, saying many vessels are running low on food and other necessities and will not return to the area until it is safe for navigation.

He added that U.S. representatives are having “very positive” talks with Iran that he believes could lead to broader progress, and warned that any interference with the ship movements “will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

The deployment follows a State Department initiative, launched with the Defense Department, to boost coordination with international partners through a framework known as the Maritime Freedom Construct.

CENTCOM’s announcement comes amid tensions between the Iranian regime and the United States over the critical waterway, with an Iranian blockade of Hormuz resulting in a retaliatory U.S. blockade.

Iranian state media on Sunday quoted Islamic Revolutionary Guard spokesman Hossein Mohabi as saying that “in the unequal battle we are facing, Iran’s armed forces will be the final victors.”

Meanwhile, Likud lawmaker Tsega Melaku told JNS on Sunday that she believes that Trump “is completely serious about resuming hostilities, and as for Israel’s support for the matter, we simply have no other choice.” She added: “At the end of the day, the equation here is very clear: he needs Israel in this campaign just as much as Israel needs him.”

Jerusalem and Washington launched joint operations against the Iranian regime on Feb. 28, which ended with a ceasefire on April 8.

Middle East Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
The Israel Defense Forces' 96th "Gilead" Division on the border with Jordan, June 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli security forces uncover arms-smuggling network on Jordan border
Some of the weapons—including rifles and ammunition—were sold to a Palestinian in Judea and Samaria, “and from there were distributed by him.”
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A pro-Palestinian protestor waves a Palestinian flag during a May Day Workers Unite! march in Los Angeles, California, on May 1, 2025. Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Israeli Consulate condemns flag burning at Los Angeles protest
The mission denounced the destruction of an Israeli flag at a May Day demonstration and urged officials to condemn the act and pursue legal action.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya delivers a speech during Friday prayers in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, June 12, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
Hamas names Khalil al-Hayya leader in Gaza, keeps leadership largely unchanged ahead of top vote
Khaled Mashaal was re-elected as leader abroad, while Zaher Jabarin was named to head terror operations in Judea and Samaria.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops from the 205th Brigade operate in the northern Gaza Strip in this undated handout photo released by the military on May 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF: Eight Gaza tunnels destroyed, dozens of terrorists killed
Israeli troops completed a two-month operation in northern Gaza.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Hezbollah weaponry discovered by Israel Defense Forces ground troops in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli Foreign Ministry refutes Hezbollah lies again
In video “round two,” the ministry highlights that urging civilians to evacuate combat zones is compatible with international law.
May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Raphael Mimoun and his wife Eva Cohen at a Paris event for medical professionals eyeing a move to Israel. Credit: Thierry Van Biesen, May 3, 2026.
World News
‘No future for Jews of France:’ Scores of French Jewish doctors prepare to immigrate to Israel
Nearly four of five French Jews feel unsafe, according to a recent survey.
May. 4, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A Chinese rocket takes off with the Venezuelan earth observation satellite Miranda from the remote Gobi desert in Jiuquan, northwest China's Gansu province on Sept. 29, 2012. Credit: AFP/Getty Images.
JNS TV / True East
How rare earth minerals are reshaping global power and warfare
May. 3, 2026
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: GLOBAL FOCUS
London stabbings shine light on Hamas’s success
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
The Palestinian laundromat
Melanie Phillips