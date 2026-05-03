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News   Israel News

Israel approves procurement of two fighter squadrons

Defense officials cite Iran war lessons, decade-long buildup plan.

May. 3, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Air Force F-15 jets produced by Boeing fly over southern Israel. Credit: Boeing/Defense Ministry.
Israeli Air Force F-15 jets fly over southern Israel. Credit: Boeing/Defense Ministry.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

The Ministerial Committee on Procurement has approved the Israel Defense Ministry’s plan to acquire two fighter squadrons from the United States simultaneously—an additional F-35 squadron and a second F-15IA squadron.

“The deals, valued at tens of billions of shekels, include full fleet integration into the Israeli Air Force, comprehensive sustainment, spare parts and logistics support,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The move marks “the first step in executing the IDF’s decade-long force buildup plan, approved by the prime minister and defense minister under a dedicated 350-billion-shekel budget (approximately $95 billion),” according to the statement.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram brought the procurement before the committee “as part of the ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen readiness ahead of a demanding decade for Israeli security.

“The new squadrons will serve as a cornerstone of the IDF’s long-term force development, addressing evolving regional threats and preserving Israel’s strategic air superiority,” the statement said.

Following the approval, Baram directed the Defense Ministry’s mission to the United States “to move forward with finalizing the agreements with American government and military counterparts in the coming period.

Katz said, “‘Operation Roaring Lion’ once again demonstrated the Israeli Air Force’s power and its decisive role in protecting Israel. The lessons of that campaign require us to keep pressing forward on force buildup, to ensure air superiority for decades to come.”

He added, “The F-35 and F-15IA acquisitions are central to the ‘Shield of Israel’ plan, which is designed to give the IDF a lasting qualitative edge. Our mission is clear: to ensure the IDF has the tools, capabilities and strength to operate anywhere, at any time.”

Baram said, “The approval of this procurement is the first major step in executing the 350-billion-shekel force buildup plan for an intense security decade ahead. The complementary capabilities of these two squadrons will give the Israeli Air Force the flexibility to handle a broad range of combat scenarios.”

He added, “‘Operation Roaring Lion’ reinforced just how critical the U.S.-Israel strategic relationship is, and how essential advanced air power remains. The complementary capabilities of these two squadrons will give the Israeli Air Force the flexibility to handle a broad range of combat scenarios. The Israel Ministry of Defense will continue leading procurement processes with responsibility and long-term vision, ensuring the defense establishment is ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

U.S.-Israel Relations Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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