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News   Israel News

Herzog to visit Panama, Costa Rica

The trip underscores Israel’s growing diplomatic outreach in Latin America, the President’s Office said.

May. 3, 2026
Steve Linde
Israeli President Isaac Herzog touches down in Kazakhstan for an official visit, April 27, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (left) touches down in Kazakhstan for an official visit, April 27, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
( May 3, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will depart on May 6 for a four-day official visit to Panama and Costa Rica, marking a historic first stop in Panama City and a high-level appearance at a presidential inauguration in San José.

Herzog’s visit to Panama will be the first by an Israeli president. He is scheduled to meet with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and senior government officials to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening strategic ties.

The visit follows a previous meeting between Herzog and Mulino on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where the two men agreed to advance relations between their countries. Herzog is also expected to meet with members of the local Jewish community.

From Panama, Herzog will travel to Costa Rica to attend the inauguration of President-elect Laura Fernández Delgado, at the invitation of outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves Robles.

While in Costa Rica, Herzog will meet with Fernández Delgado and other international leaders attending the ceremony and participate in a state dinner hosted by Chaves Robles. He is also scheduled to meet with representatives of the Jewish community.

Panama is home to Central America’s largest Jewish community, with an estimated 12,000–15,000 members drawn from Sephardic, Ashkenazi and Reform traditions, most of whom live in Panama City.

Panama‘s ambassador to Israel, Ezra Cohen, a prominent businessman and former leader of the country’s Jewish community, presented his credentials to Herzog in January 2025. Cohen, who has been instrumental in coordinating the trip, has been invited to accompany Herzog on his visit.

Costa Rica’s active Jewish population, estimated at 2,500–5,000, is centered in San José, where it maintains communal institutions including a synagogue, community center and kosher facilities.

Herzog visited Kazakhstan in late April at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in a trip focused on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in innovation and technology. During the two-day trip, he met with senior leadership, participated in joint forums and engaged with the Jewish community.

Latin America Diaspora Jewry
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Report and The Jerusalem Post and a former director at Kol Yisrael, Israel Radio’s English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa and has graduate degrees in sociology and journalism, the latter from the University of California at Berkeley. He made aliyah in 1988, served in the IDF Artillery Corps and lives in Jerusalem.
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