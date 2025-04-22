Jeffries leading bipartisan House trip to Israel, Jordan

( April 22, 2025 / JNS)

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) announced on Tuesday that he is leading a bipartisan group of colleagues on an official trip to visit “important allies and partners” in the United Kingdom, Denmark, Israel and Jordan.

In the Middle East, the group will meet with “senior officials in Israel and Jordan to discuss the challenges that exist with Iran and its proxies, as well as the opportunity to secure a durable ceasefire in Gaza that brings home the hostages, surges humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in harm’s way and sets the stage for a just and lasting peace in the region,” the minority leader stated.

“While in Israel, we will also participate in a Yom Hashoah observance,” he added.

The other participants are Reps. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.), Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), Marilyn Strickland (D-Wash.), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), Laura Friedman (D-Calif.) and Amata Coleman Radewagen, a Republican who represents American Samoa.

“While Trump is creating chaos around the world, we’re focused on reaffirming alliances and strengthening partnerships that keeps America secure,” Landsman stated.

“I’m grateful to join this bipartisan delegation and take part in important and serious discussions across Europe and the Middle East,” he added. “We have to work together to promote stability and strong relationships.”